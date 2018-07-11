The U.S. Attorney Office in New Orleans announced Wednesday that the man who stole nearly $500,000 from a local hot-sauce maker had been sentenced to 15 months in prison Wednesday.
Wayne Soniat, 61, must also pay back the $481,231 he stole from the company over the course of five years, according to a news release from the office.
Soniat pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of falsifying federal income tax returns.
Soniat, a New Orleans native, worked at Baumer Foods, the local company that makes Crystal Hot Sauce, according to CEO Alvin Baumer Jr., though court documents have avoided naming the company involved.
The scheme involved signing time sheets for temporary contract workers who had not actually put in any hours. He then used the names of the "ghost employees" to obtain debit cards to fund his personal purchases.
In total, Soniat garnered $437,000 from roughly 200 bogus transactions and never reported the money as income on his tax returns. The federal government missed out on nearly $44,000 in taxes from that fraud, the press release says.