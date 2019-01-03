A New Orleans judge on Thursday dramatically increased the bail for two men accused of sex-trafficking a 16-year-old girl after an outcry from sex-abuse activists and City Councilwoman Helena Moreno.

Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell raised the bail for Elbert Riascos from $115,500 to $900,000 and for Jovan Martin from $50,000 to $350,000 after a hearing requested by the District Attorney’s Office.

Both men are accused of selling the teen for sex last month. Riascos also is alleged to have filmed himself as he raped the girl in the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant.

Cantrell, the father-in-law of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, himself set the original, lower bails that drew outrage from some observers, but on Thursday he said new details about the case from a detective led to the much higher bond amounts.

Perhaps ironically, Cantrell has been singled out in a federal lawsuit for setting high bails in Magistrate Court. By the end of the roll-out of a pilot project in 2017, he released defendants on their own recognizance less often than any other Orleans Parish magistrate.

“I wouldn’t pick him as the go-to judge to get an easy bond,” said defense attorney Martin Regan, who represents Jovan Martin.

His decision to increase the bail amounts came over objections from attorneys for the two men, who argued that the evidence against their clients is weak.

Riascos’ lawyer also said her client already can't make bail because he is separately accused of a probation violation and his only income is from a low-wage restaurant job.

Because of the disturbing allegations, the case has served as a rallying cry for officials like District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, who argue that the city has gone too far in its drive to reduce the jail population, although neither defendant ever posted bail.

Even staunch proponents of bail reform like City Councilman Jason Williams, a defense attorney, said they were surprised by Cantrell's original bail amounts.

Louisiana State Police allege that Riascos kidnapped the girl from a Popeyes restaurant on Canal Street on Dec. 8 after she had run away from school. Riascos filmed himself raping her in a nearby McDonald’s bathroom just before he kidnapped her, police said. Authorities said they have recovered the video.

The girl later told police that over the next week Riascos repeatedly raped and beat her.

She accused Martin of selling her in the parking lot of a New Orleans East gas station to a man she knew only as “Tootie,” who took her to another location and raped her.

“I’m with my pimp. My boyfriend. I can’t leave him because he will kill me. He be beating me,” the girl messaged a friend at school at one point, according to an arrest warrant.

Although Trooper Nicole Barbe began investigating the girl’s disappearance after she sent messages to friends, police recovered the girl only when she was returned to her house on Dec. 15.

Doctors said the girl tested positive for cocaine and the painkiller tramadol at a hospital.

Martin and Riascos were arrested on Dec. 20. Riascos was initially booked on counts of first-degree rape, cruelty to a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, false imprisonment, resisting an officer, distribution of cocaine and trafficking children for sex purposes. At that point, Cantrell set his total bail at $90,000.

Martin’s total bail was set at $20,000 on counts of trafficking of children for sex purposes and resisting an officer.

Almost immediately, advocates and politicians raised concerns about the bail amounts.

“These are horrible crimes, charges of raping a minor, kidnapping her and trafficking her, and for these low bonds to be set it's completely egregious,” New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno told WWL-TV on Dec. 21.

The day after advocates voiced their concerns, Martin and Riascos were booked on new gun counts, leading to higher bails. Meanwhile, prosecutors also filed motions to raise their bail on their initial counts.

Speaking at a hearing on Thursday, Barbe said that the 16-year-old girl lived around the corner from Martin. He has been recorded on phone calls from jail asking his mother to “approach” the victim’s mother, she said.

“The victim’s mother has expressed great fear over the situation, as she has other children living with her at the house,” Barbe said.

The trooper said there were pictures on Riascos’ phone of him posing and handling firearms — including a gun found in Martin’s car.

However, Regan said there is no evidence against his client other than the girl's claims that Martin sold her to the man known as “Tootie.”

“Nothing corroborates that whatsoever,” Regan said. “There’s no indication my client tried to harm this young lady.”

Regan said the girl is a habitual runaway who suffers from “several mental illnesses” and takes “multiple medications,” which Barbe acknowledged.

Riascos’ attorney said there was no reason for the judge to raise her client’s bail since his 10-hours-a-week restaurant job would not allow him to make the lower $115,000 bail.

Meanwhile, state Probation and Parole agents have moved to revoke Riascos' probation for illegal possession of a stolen firearm in Jefferson Parish, meaning that he could not be released before a scheduled Jan. 24 hearing there.

Riascos' attorney, Lauren Anderson, said a higher bail “would not actually have any kind of change in his circumstances whatsoever.”

The defense attorneys’ arguments drew an impassioned response from Assistant District Attorney Michael Henn.

“I think what the defense counsels are both trying to do is allude to maybe this girl having such mental impairment that she’s either a liar or has a bad history,” Henn said. “She is still a human being, and that’s what we’re doing here is protecting human beings.”

Henn then listed the allegations against the men, from the claim that Riascos raped the girl without a condom to the claim that she was put on drugs so both defendants could “pimp her out.”

After Cantrell sided with the prosecutors, Cannizzaro released a statement praising his action and tying the case to the larger debate over bail practices in New Orleans.

"We have expressed our concern for months over the very low bond amounts recently being set in Criminal District Court, and it is heartening to at last see some city leaders sharing our astonishment and dismay,” the DA said.

“Those who insist that meaningful bail does not make our community safer have not walked in the shoes of the abused teen victim in this case, who would have been terrified and imperiled should these suspects easily slip from custody,” he added.

Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu and current Mayor LaToya Cantrell have said they targeted bail reform at people who pose a low risk to the community in order to cut the city’s high incarceration rate. They have also championed the use of pre-trial risk assessments, which generate scores meant to correspond to a defendant’s estimated risk upon release.

After his arrest, Riascos scored a four out of five on his risk assessment, which corresponds to a recommendation for release but with “intensive supervision.”

Martin got the highest score of five, which corresponds to a recommendation for a full detention hearing and release only with “maximum supervision.”