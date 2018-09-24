Two key eyewitnesses who recently recanted their identifications of rapper Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder, in a fatal nightclub shooting in 2002 have contradicted themselves to the point they can't be believed, prosecutors with Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office argued in a legal filing on Friday.
Seeking to stave off Miller's latest bid for a new trial, Connick's office argued that court transcripts and other records refute the recantations of both witnesses, and that even their suspect affidavits fail to support Miller's claim that detectives coerced their testimony against the rapper.
Sworn affidavits by eyewitnesses Kenneth Jordan and Darnell Jordan don't substantiate the petition filed by Miller's attorney for a hearing and Miller's ultimate release from the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, prosecutors said. Further, the petition highlights why courts are wary of recantations of testimony by eyewitnesses, Assistant District Attorney Terry Boudreaux argued in a memorandum filed Friday evening.
The filing includes sworn statements from the four prosecutors involved in Miller's two trials stating they never heard either witness say his testimony wasn't true and that they never coerced any witness into testifying.
The high-profile case was thrown back into the spotlight in June when the true-crime television series "Reasonable Doubt" focused on it.
On the show, Kenneth Jordan told an interviewer that he was lying when he told police that he saw Miller stand over Steve Thomas during a brawl at the Platinum Club in Harvey in 2002 and fire a single shot into the 16-year-old boy’s heart.
He added that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office threatened to charge him with the death of his infant son if he didn’t identify Miller as the shooter. His wife was later convicted in the infant's killing.
Jordan said he in fact saw a man with a dark complexion and wearing a hoodie fire the shot that killed Thomas.
Darnell Jordan, a security guard who also identified Miller, said on the TV show that he also didn’t think Miller committed the crime. He said he saw no gun in Miller's waistband during the fight that preceded the shooting.
Once the program aired, Miller’s attorney, Paul Barker, got a sworn statement from Kenneth Jordan saying he was “distraught and scared” at the time, and that investigators fed him facts and details about the killing and told him he could “go home” if he agreed to testify.
Barker then filed a petition claiming prosecutors withheld that information from Miller's defense, violating his right to due process.
In the prosecutors' response filed Friday, Boudreaux wrote that Kenneth Jordan provided no evidence or additional details to support his claim that he had told investigators that his 2003 statement wasn't true. And because the state had to turn over virtually the entire case file after the first verdict was thrown out, the defense would have had such a confession were it there.
"If any such statement had been made, it would have have been disclosed that way," Boudreaux wrote.
Trial transcripts show that Kenneth Johnson testified he identified Miller to investigators in a photographic lineup, Boudreaux wrote, undermining the allegation now made by the defense that investigators stopped the recording and gave him pointers.
As for Darnell Jordan, Boudreaux wrote that the security guard testified at both trials that he immediately identified Miller as the gunman to Detective Kevin Nichols, "certainly before any pressure could be exerted on him by any prosecutor or investigator."
Darnell Jordan then changed his story under questioning by other detectives before ultimately coming back to his original identification of Miller, according to trial transcripts.
Boudreaux noted Darnell Jordan was questioned by both sides about his equivocation, which he said was out of fear, so the defense cannot say now that evidence of any such ambivalence was withheld from them.
The prosecution memorandum also asked why Darnell Jordan would be afraid to identify the real shooter but not afraid to falsely identify someone from the same crew.
The memorandum cited case law that found recantations of testimony to be inherently unreliable and that new trials should rarely be granted based on recanted testimony because the witnesses have admitted they've perjured themselves once already.
"The stability and finality of verdicts would be greatly disturbed if courts were too ready to entertain testimony from witnesses who have changed their minds, or who claim to have lied at the trial," prosecutors wrote, quoting a 1997 ruling in United States v. Grey Bear.
Judge Stephen Enright of 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna will also consider two claims of ineffective assistance of counsel at the trial and appellate levels when making his decision.
Miller, 47, is currently serving a life sentence for Thomas' killing. He is the younger brother of Percy Miller, the rap mogul known as Master P.