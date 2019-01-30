Former north shore District Attorney Walter Reed got his second rebuff Wednesday from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which refused to rehear his appeal on his 2016 conviction for corruption and fraud.
In November, a three-judge panel of the court unanimously upheld Reed's conviction on 18 of 19 charges, rejecting defense arguments that the case against him hinged on what is prohibited by Louisiana campaign finance law, not federal law.
Reed's son and co-defendant, Steven Reed, was also denied a rehearing.
The Reeds filed a petition in December seeking a rehearing before all the judges on the court, but that petition was denied Wednesday.
Reed, who was convicted in 2016, was sentenced to four years in prison, below the normal sentencing guidelines. But U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon took the unusual step of allowing Reed, 72, to remain free on bail until he exhausts his appeals.
That hasn't quite happened yet.
Reed's attorney, Richard Simmons, has said that his client intends to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Simmons could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.
Last month, the lawyer said he wasn't optimistic that the full appeals court would reach a different conclusion from the three-judge panel. But he said that a dissenting opinion could be of help in getting the Supreme Court to take up the matter.
He now has 90 days to file writs with the Supreme Court, which will then decide whether to hear the case.
Reed was district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes for 30 years.