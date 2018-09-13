An Orleans Parish grand jury handed up separate indictments on Thursday against a man in a 2003 ransom attempt and another man in a killing that followed a Mother’s Day second line earlier this year.

In the first case, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office charged 38-year-old Curtis Dickson in a pre-Hurricane Katrina kidnapping.

Authorities believe that Dickson targeted a man who had received a “significant monetary settlement” on Dec. 17, 2003. Police said Dickson entered the victim’s car in the 4900 block of Werner Drive in New Orleans East and forced him to drive.

Dickson stripped the man of his driver’s license and credit cards, prosecutors said. He then allegedly forced him to call a relative to demand a $20,000 payout for his return. The driver slipped out of the car in the 8300 block of Leeds Street after Dickson allegedly shot him in the torso.

Dickson remained at large until a traffic stop in Central City on Aug. 8.

The grand jury charged Dickson with aggravated kidnapping, attempted second-degree murder, extortion and theft of a motor vehicle.

Dickson made bail after his arrest last month. Ad hoc Criminal District Judge Jerome Winsberg kept his bail at $60,000 after the indictment.

Dickson faces life in prison if convicted as charged. His defense attorney did not immediately return a request for comment on the charges.

Separately, 21-year-old Donnell Brown was charged with fatally shooting Herbert Foster III and wounding a 15-year-old girl after a second line.

Investigators believe that Brown used to date a woman who was in a relationship with Foster at the time of the May 13 shooting in the 1400 block of Lafreniere Street, according to prosecutors.

Brown threatened the woman with a gun and hit her with a bottle earlier in the day, police said.

Police said Brown shot Foster multiple times and wounded the girl, a bystander. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery.

Brown faces life imprisonment if convicted as charged. Defense attorney Ike Spears has maintained his client’s innocence.

Brown remained in custody in lieu of $950,000 bail on Thursday.

