Wayne Higgins climbed out of his truck, unzipped his fanny pack, pulled out a .380-caliber handgun and adopted a "two-handed shooting stance" before firing the single bullet that killed tow truck driver Lee "Big Lee" Martin in front of his home in Metairie, according to testimony from a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's detective Tuesday.
Detective Kurt Zeagler testified during a probable cause and bond reduction hearing before Jefferson Parish Court Commissioner Patricia Joyce, offering the most detailed account yet of the deadly encounter between feuding neighbors.
Higgins' attorney, Robert Jordan, sought to have his client's bond cut from $500,000 to around $240,000, equal to the assessed value of his brother's property, which could have been put up to free Higgins until his trial.
Jordan also asked the judge to find that there was not probable cause to hold Higgins on a charge of second-degree murder. Manslaughter was a more appropriate charge, Jordan said.
Reducing bail would allow Higgins, who is 78, to live with his brother John, Jordan said. Higgins is in ill-health -- he appeared in court in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank -- and does not pose a violent threat, Jordan argued.
"It took 78 years for him to do this once," Jordan said, noting that Higgins had no prior run-ins with the law.
Jordan also argued that the shooting was a direct result of simmering, decade-long dispute, signaling that he intended to argue that Martin was the real aggressor.
Though Joyce refused to reduce the charge or bail amount, the hearing shed new light on the confrontation that led to the May 5 shooting.
Zeagler, the detective, said that surveillance cameras from two different homes -- one of them Lee's -- captured the incident, which began as Martin was doing yard work at his Bonnabel Ave. home.
After Martin blew some leaves or clippings into the street, Higgins picked up an item and appeared to "shake his fist" at Martin before leaving the camera frame.
Some time later, Higgins backed his pickup truck down the driveway alongside his house and pulled forward into a circular drive, putting him near Martin, who by that time was using a hose to water his palm trees at the front of his yard.
Martin then splashed the front of Higgins' truck.
Higgins stopped, rolled down his window and it appeared that the two men exchanged words, Zeagler said.
Martin again splashed Higgins' truck and open window, perhaps getting "a drop or two" of water on Martin, before Higgins got out of his truck and shot Martin.
Higgins then unloaded the pistol, put it on the front seat of his truck, backed the truck up so it wasn't blocking the sidewalk, and went inside his house and waited.
Inside, he called his brother, Zeagler said, and told him "I shot Big Lee. It was a dangerous situation."
After being shot, Martin recoiled, then walked across his yard, trying to use his cell phone. He collapsed on the side of his house, where a neighbor found him and called 911.
Family members of both Higgins and Martin refused to comment after the hearing.
Jordan said he was disappointed in Joyce's decision.
"This was going on for 10 years," he said. "We know that Lee Martin was the aggressor."