For more than an hour Wednesday, relatives of a couple who were shot and burned waited to hear if a judge would accept a plea deal that gives a former 7th Ward chop shop owner years in prison for his role in their gruesome deaths.

The families of Jarnell Sanders and Candice Gillard had packed Judge Camille Buras’ courtroom to deliver testimony about the impact of the 2008 killings.

Gillard’s daughter, now 15, told the judge she dreams of “girl talks” with her mother.

“I always wonder how it would be if she was here,” Camrin Smith said through tears.

The mother of Sanders’ now 12-year-old son spoke about raising him without a father.

Arrests made in couple's 2008 slaying; money dispute at 7th Ward 'chop shop' blamed New Orleans police this week arrested a man they accuse of taking part in the fatal shootings nearly a decade ago of a couple who went to his …

“Only two years ago did he find out that his daddy died at the hands of someone else,” Danica Calliet said. “It’s a terrible conversation with your family to have.”

Some relatives said Timothy Webb should never go free, and it seemed possible that Buras might reject the agreement he reached with New Orleans prosecutors. If Webb receives credit for good behavior, he could serve significantly less time than the agreement's nominal 20-year sentence.

Ultimately, Buras sent Webb to prison with the deal in hand — and a sword hanging over his head.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court to two counts of obstructing justice in the investigation of the double homicide. But after a lengthy meeting in chambers with the defense and prosecution, Buras said she would delay his formal sentencing until after the start of the trial of a co-defendant, alleged gunman Chukwudi "Chuck" Ofomata.

If Webb doesn't live up to an agreement to cooperate and testify at Ofomata's trial, Buras reserved the right to sentence him to the maximum 40-year term. The terms of Webb's agreement are laid out in a sealed, 16-point memo.

Eusi Philips, the defense attorney for Webb, said he never thought the judge would reject the plea deal outright.

“I think she just wanted more clarity from both sides about what was going to happen and to ensure that the victims' families were on board with it,” he said.

Webb didn't speak in court other than to acknowledge the rights he was giving up.

+2 Feds to seek death penalty against 3 defendants charged in 2013 slaying of Loomis guard Hector Trochez Federal prosecutors in New Orleans will seek the death penalty against three of the six defendants charged in a 2013 robbery that left a Loomi…

His guilty plea is the first conviction in a case that had long gone cold until investigators probed another unsolved homicide, the 2013 slaying of Loomis armored car guard Hector Trochez.

While federal agents were investigating Ofomata's alleged role in the Trochez killing in April 2017, Webb admitted to being in his shop on the day that Sanders and Gillard dropped by.

Webb was supposed to repair and sell a Corvette for Sanders. But after two weeks passed, Sanders started calling Webb to demand his money and car back.

Webb said he heard that Sanders, who was once charged in a murder case that was dropped, was on his way to the shop. Webb armed himself with a pistol and called his friend Ofomata “for protection,” he said.

According to Webb’s version of events, Sanders came into the shop pointing a gun at him. Ofomata revealed himself and shot Sanders in the chest and head, Webb claimed. Next, Ofomata went outside, where he shot Gillard as she waited in a rented SUV.

Webb said he helped clean Sanders’ blood from his shop floor and dispose of shell casings. But he denied pulling a trigger.

Webb said Ofomata drove the couple’s bodies in Gillard’s SUV to a New Orleans East area often used as a dumping ground, where he set the SUV on fire.

Officers found the SUV on April 30, 2008. They released the vehicle to a tow-truck driver who discovered the bodies inside burned beyond recognition.

“We didn’t get a chance to say goodbye,” Calliet said Thursday. “He didn’t deserve to die like that. He wasn't a perfect person, but none of us are.”

Calliet recalled taking her son to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office to provide the DNA sample used to identify his father.

+2 Feds charge 6 in 2013 slaying of armored truck driver Hector Trochez, capping 4-year probe Nearly four years after Loomis armored truck driver Hector Trochez was fatally shot during an elaborately planned holdup outside a Carrollton-…

Although Webb was an early suspect in the case, he was not arrested for years. It was only after he spoke to federal investigators that New Orleans police booked him on two counts of second-degree murder.

In the years since the double homicide, Ofomata had fallen under intense law enforcement scrutiny in connection with the unsolved killing of Trochez, the armored car guard, at a Chase bank on Carrollton Avenue.

It’s unclear whether Webb gave investigators any information that proved of use in the Trochez investigation.

Federal prosecutors announced in August that they will seek the death penalty for Ofomata, Lilbear George and Curtis Johnson Jr. in Trochez’s death. Three others are charged in connection with that killing.

A federal judge has not yet set a trial date in the Trochez case. Ofomata is set to go on trial in state court in the second-degree murder of Sanders and Gillard on July 29.

Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Tucker is prosecuting the double homicide case.

Calliet she understood why prosecutors cut a deal with Webb.

"Without his statement, we probably wouldn't be at this point," she said after the hearing. "It's bittersweet."