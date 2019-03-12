The Jefferson Parish School Board will vote Wednesday on a proposed settlement of a federal harassment suit filed by a woman who worked for the board in 2017.

The board's agenda for the meeting includes a discussion of the case, which was filed last year by former board assistant Amzie Pigott. That discussion is scheduled to happen behind closed doors, but court records show that attorneys for both sides told a federal magistrate judge Monday that a settlement had been reached. The amount of the settlement is not in the documents, but multiple sources familiar with the talks put it at $22,500.

During her brief time working for the board between March and July 2017, then-Board Member Cedric Floyd barraged Pigott with texts, calls, abusive language and criticism, her suit alleged. He asked about her marital and family status, told her she owed him for getting her the job and asked to meet with her outside of business hours.

When she complained to school administrators, the suit says, then-Superintendent Isaac Joseph told her to forward Floyd's calls to Joseph's assistant. When she did that, Floyd continued to call her on her work and personal cell phones, the suit says.

Apart from that, Joseph "failed to take serious or genuine action to stop or prevent Floyd's harassment," the suit says. Floyd and Joseph were both named as individual defendants in the suit.

Pigott's suit also named former Board Member Marion Bonura as a defendant, singling out statements he made about Pigott's suit during a June 2018 board meeting. During that meeting, Bonura said that Pigott's attorney, Mike Delesdernier, whom Bonura defeated in the 2014 election for the school board seat, had "put a chain around" Pigott to get her to file the complaint.

Pigott, who is African American, described the comment in her suit as "demeaning and insulting" and an effort to intimidate her for filing a complaint.

As part of the settlement, claims against Floyd, Joseph and Bonura were dismissed.

Pigott's complaints were similar to those lodged by Sharon Hunter, another woman who worked as a board assistant in 2015. Hunter alleged in a similar suit that Floyd inundated her phone with calls and texts, attempted to isolate her from other employees and berated her for what he called flaws in her work. She also accused the schools system of doing little to protect her from the behavior, despite the fact that the system commissioned and paid $26,000 for a attorney to investigate Hunter's claims.

That report said that Floyd's actions had opened the school system up to potential litigation, but Floyd, who was then board president, was able to get the report buried without it ever getting a public hearing.

The school board settled with Hunter for $60,000 last year.

Delesdernier refused to comment beyond saying that that Pigott "is looking forward to getting this behind her and moving forward."

School Board Member Mark Morgan, who served on the board with Floyd from 2011-2018, said settling the Pigott suit was a way to put Floyd's tumultuous tenure on the board into the past. Floyd lost his reelection bid last fall.

"It's the last chapter in a very said time in the history of the school system," he said. "Through the courts and the election, that's now behind us."