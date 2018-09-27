A New Orleans judge gave prison sentences Thursday to the men who terrorized a packed dining room at the Lakeview Harbor hamburger restaurant when they stormed in with guns in a robbery attempt.

Two gunmen and two accomplices pleaded guilty as charged to attempted armed robbery before Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras sentenced them.

Buras gave a 16-year sentence to would-be robber Samuel Williams, 10 years to fellow gunman Dominick Hayes, five years to getaway driver Richard Torregano and three years to Ahmad “Tank” Anderson, a restaurant cook who was the team's inside man.

The mass hold-up at Lakeview Harbor in 2016 drew instant comparisons to the notorious robberies of crowded Uptown restaurants that roiled the city’s hospitality industry the year before. An account of the Lakeview robbery attempt given in court suggested it was more of a slapdash affair, however.

Anderson, the cook, helped plan the robbery, which happened in a normally placid stretch of Harrison Avenue on the night of July 12, 2016. But the former Landry-Walker football player failed to open a door for the robbers.

Williams and Hayes still managed to make their way in with masks and guns, but both of them panicked and bolted when Williams’ assault rifle went off next to patrons in the dining area. The gun fired as a restaurant employee ran out the front door. Torregano served as the getaway driver, police said.

In the end, the would-be robbers did not get a dime.

"In this instance, the perpetrators were amateurish and came away with nothing but prison time," Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement.

"But that doesn't make them any less dangerous in the moment," he added.

Buras said she had taken each of the defendants’ respective roles in the stick-up into account.

Williams’ defense attorney, Townsend Myers, argued that his client’s gun went off by accident. But the judge said that he was still the only robber to enter the patron area of the eatery.

Those diners, she said, “in the flash of an instant did not know if a bullet was going to hit them.”

Buras said all four of the men gave statements to police, with some of them even apologizing.

“I know many of your families have been here throughout these proceedings. I ask myself what possessed someone to do this,” she said.

The judge said she had taken into account the fact that none of the men had prior felony convictions, but she also pointed to a statement from one of the victims that was read in court by Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Livanos.

The woman said she was enjoying a night out with a friend after moving her daughter into what she thought was a safe neighborhood to finish college.

The woman described the bullet from the assault rifle whizzing into the wall a few feet away from her head, and then watching as the co-owner of the restaurant stormed in afterwards with a handgun in his hand.

“I could only pray that the entire event came to a peaceful end,” she said. “Whenever you plan to rob someone of something, you run the risk of taking away so much more by causing a chain of unfortunate and unexpected events.”