In a move that shocked colleagues and political watchers alike, longtime Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts abruptly resigned Monday amid a spiraling federal investigation into his finances.

Roberts' unexplained departure marked a sudden end for a politician who has held parish office for two decades, weathering scandals, storms and man-made disasters.

For the last two years, however, Roberts has been dogged by a federal investigation that has focused on everything from his tax returns to his dealings with various people who had business in front of the council.

Roberts' attorney, Eddie Castaing, said his client has not been charged with a crime, but he confirmed the resignation, which he described as voluntary.

Asked whether he expected Roberts, 41, to face charges at some point, Castaing said he had no further comment.

Roberts himself has long maintained that the investigation would turn up no evidence incriminating him.

However, the usually voluble and approachable at-large councilman could not be reached for comment Monday despite several attempts; he also apparently deactivated all of his social media accounts, where he has posted prolifically for years.

Roberts’ resignation will not be official until a hard copy is received by the Secretary of State’s Office. A spokeswoman said that office had not received Roberts' letter of resignation as of late Monday, nor had it been notified that one was en route.

But Roberts apparently shared the letter with WDSU-TV reporter Travers Mackel, who posted a picture of it on Twitter.

"Please accept this letter of resignation from my position as Councilman at Large Division 'A' Jefferson Parish effective today April 29 at the close of business," the letter said. "It has been my greatest honor and privilege to serve the people of Jefferson Parish."

The Parish Council will have 30 days to appoint an interim council member to serve out the remainder of Roberts’ term, which was set to expire early next year. He was term-limited and could not have run again for the same position.

Though storm clouds had long been circling over Roberts, the suddenness of his resignation still surprised many political leaders in Jefferson Parish, which has seen a series of similarly abrupt exits by politicians over the last decade.

"I'm still in shock," said Parish Councilman Paul Johnston. "I couldn't believe it."

Colleagues Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jennifer Van Vrancken and Ricky Templet said they were also caught flat-footed.

Parish President Mike Yenni, who frequently sparred with Roberts, including over whether Yenni should resign his office following his 2016 admission that he sent inappropriate texts to a 17-year old boy, praised Roberts as a "hardworking advocate” for his constituents.

Roberts’ resignation comes a little less than two years after one of his most powerful political allies, then-Sheriff Newell Normand, stepped down in a similarly abrupt fashion.

Normand resigned not long after one of his chief deputies, Craig Taffaro, was charged with tax evasion and filing a false tax return. Normand, now a talk-radio host on WWL-AM, said the prosecution of Taffaro — who was convicted after a trial in which the former sheriff testified — had nothing to do with his decision to retire.

Going back further, former Parish President Aaron Broussard also resigned in 2010 amid a federal investigation. Broussard pleaded guilty in 2012 to accepting bribes from a contractor and arranging a no-show job for his girlfriend and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

When Roberts was elected to a fourth term on the council in 2015, his late filings of his federal income tax returns in the five previous years became a central topic in a race in which he defeated two challengers.

Roberts said he had waited to file all but one of the returns as he successfully appealed a lien placed on his property over earlier tax issues. He had gotten an extension to file the the 2014 return, he said at the time.

Nonetheless, in early 2017, a federal grand jury subpoenaed his tax records.

The investigation then branched out, with the feds scrutinizing the manager of the luxury condominium complex on Gretna's riverfront where Roberts once lived — as well as his dealings with Joseph Marcello, whose family owns much of the undeveloped West Bank land just downriver from the Jefferson-St. Charles parish line.

One new aspect of the investigation that surfaced Monday involved whether Roberts properly reported the revenue he derived from his management of a community newspaper known as the West Bank Beacon, multiple sources familiar with the situation said.

The federal inquiry into Roberts’ former landlord, 70-year-old Patricia Hargis, led U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's office in New Orleans to file a charge earlier this month accusing Hargis of understating her income on her 2015 tax return.

Hargis is cooperating with federal investigators and is due to appear in court on May 23 and plead guilty as charged as part of a deal with prosecutors, her attorney, Ralph Capitelli, said Monday.

Roberts bounced a number of rent checks paid to Hargis, and it’s not clear whether he ever made good on them. But people connected to Hargis say she never gave anything of value to Roberts in return for a political favor.

However, Roberts was on the Parish Council when it considered two items that could have affected a Terrytown bingo hall run by Hargis. One matter involved changing regulations for a parking lot; the other dealt more broadly with the parish’s charitable gaming laws.

The first item was canceled at Hargis’ request, however, and there’s no indication the council ever acted on the second.

The feds' interest was apparently also piqued by Roberts' acknowledgement that he owed $186,000 to a company owned by Marcello, the son of the former New Orleans mob boss Carlos Marcello.

Roberts had long said he owed the amount after he and a partner purchased a sandwich shop owned by Marcello, who financed part of the deal. When Roberts' partner declared bankruptcy, Roberts has said, he was left owing the balance.

Roberts and Marcello have both repeatedly denied that the politician ever participated in any council votes that might have facilitated building projects on the land near Avondale that Marcello partially owns.

But authorities' interest in those dealings made clear that federal investigators were trying to determine whether Roberts had ever used his elected position to benefit himself financially.

Investigators also collected records from a Terrytown landscaping company formerly managed by the councilman and owned by Deborah Standley, the wife of Barry Bordelon, an ex-aide to a former Roberts ally on the council, Elton Lagasse.

Bordelon was also a consultant for companies that have held parish contracts to collect garbage and handle landfill operations, deals worth nearly $30 million annually.

The feds have also been scrutinizing the finances of the West Bank Beacon, sources with knowledge of probe said Monday. Roberts listed himself as a manager there in 2017; the publisher of the paper when it was founded in 2009 was Troy Aaron Broussard, son of the disgraced ex-parish president.

The federal investigation is not Roberts’ only legal problem, though it’s likely his most urgent one. Earlier this month, a clothing store filed a trademark-infringement lawsuit against Roberts over his use of a shrimp-boot logo on clothing he was attempting to sell through what the politician dubbed Da Bayou Clothing Co.

The suit says that Da Bayou Clothing Co. is not a business registered with the state but sells merchandise at a kiosk in Metairie’s Clearview Mall. Roberts has not answered the lawsuit in court.

He also caught criticism last year when he attempted to sell an unauthorized reprint of an artist’s painting of Fats Domino.

Though only 41, Roberts, a graduate of West Jefferson High School and Our Lady of Holy Cross College, has spent a remarkably long time as an elected public official.

Voters elected him to a seat on the Jefferson Parish School Board in 1998, when he was just 21.

He then joined the Parish Council in 2004, spending the first seven years as a representative for District 1, which encompasses Gretna and surrounding areas. He was an at-large representative for the remainder of his time on the council.

He was term-limited in that seat but was widely expected to run for his old District 1 seat on Oct. 12. Meanwhile, the current District 1 member, Templet, has previously announced his intention to run for the at-large seat that Roberts is vacating.

Roberts has been a vocal supporter of first responders, frequently being the first to share news about the shootings of police officers on his social media and being among the first to offer prayers for them.

Another cause that has been dear to him is pushing for the labeling of the provenance of seafood sold in the area. He often has urged diners to support local fishermen, especially in the wake of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill five years later.

Roberts also recently filed a lawsuit against the chemical company Monsanto, blaming its weed killer Roundup for a form of blood cancer that he overcame several years ago.

He’s maintained that state-level efforts to regulate such chemical companies and protect residents are toothless. Furthermore, he recently claimed those companies may be linked to high cancer rates in Louisiana.

Staff writer Gordon Russell and WWL-TV's Paul Murphy contributed to this report.