A man who shot a federal task force agent during a Holy Cross drug raid now wants to take back his guilty plea, citing criminal justice reforms President Donald Trump signed into law in December.

Jarvis Hardy told a federal judge on Monday that the First Step Act changes his calculation on taking a 35-year sentence in connection with the January 2016 shooting of Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stephen Arnold, who was assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force at the time.

Hardy has long claimed that he shot Arnold, who survived with serious injuries, only because he thought the deputy was a robber instead of a cop.

Yet he entered a guilty plea in August in which he admitted to a raft of gun and drug charges to avoid a mandatory minimum 45-year sentence and maximum of life if convicted as charged.

His change of heart resulted from the law passed by Congress and signed by Trump that ended prosecutors' ability to "stack" sentences to increase the potential prison term someone could face if convicted.

In Hardy's case, for instance, prosecutors could have increased the term by stacking a sentence for using a gun on top of the alleged underlying crime.

Although he did not put a number on the impact of the change for Hardy, defense attorney Bruce Whittaker said that “were the same charges to be considered today, the defendant Hardy would face a very significantly less grave mandatory minimum sentence.”

The law specifically states that it applies to defendants who have not yet been sentenced. Hardy pleaded guilty months ago, but U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier has yet to approve the plea deal.

The judge has set a Feb. 14 hearing to consider Hardy’s request and hear from prosecutors.

Hardy isn’t the only defendant in New Orleans federal court who could be affected by the First Step Act.

A judge is also considering whether and how the act applies to convicted bank robbers Dwayne Winans and Bryson Tuesno, who held up a bank in Slidell in August 2016.

U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown has asked prosecutors and defense attorneys to submit briefs on how the law change will affect that case.