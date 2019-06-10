A man who shot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in front of her on a St. Roch street pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 25-year sentence on Monday.

Deiontay Helmstetter, 28, pleaded guilty under the terms of a sentencing agreement with Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office.

Prosecutors said the family of the victim, 26-year-old Harold Jenkins, approved of the agreement. He would have faced potential life imprisonment on a second-degree murder count at a trial scheduled for Monday.

Helmstetter shot Jenkins multiple times as he sat inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Edge Street about 3 a.m. on July 16, 2016, police said. He was arrested hours later after his ex-girlfriend identified him as the shooter.

Jenkins left behind a daughter, according to an obituary.

Helmstetter had a previous felony conviction for possession of cocaine, and prosecutors agreed not to invoke his status as a habitual offender as part of the plea agreement.

He was represented by Sean Collins and Barksdale Hortenstine of the Orleans Public Defenders.

Assistant District Attorneys Kevin Guillory and Arthur Mitchell IV prosecuted the case, which was overseen by Criminal District Court Judge Arthur Hunter.

