The former manager of a corner store in the Dixon neighborhood where a man was killed last year has been indicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and heroin along with six others.
Former Mel’s Food Store manager Hafiz "Ock" Alkhawajah, of Terrytown, and six more men face the charge in an indictment returned last week that was unsealed Wednesday in New Orleans federal court.
According to state business records, Alkhawajah was the manager of the store at General Ogden and Marks streets.
The store was stripped of its liquor license in September after cops and neighbors complained of rampant drug sales and other illegal activity, according to a report from nola.com. A police commander said agents conducting undercover drug buys had witnessed heroin being packaged inside the store.
The shop was also the scene of a homicide last year: Jonathan Smith, 27, was shot to death outside on March 8.
Sental "Sandman" Sutherland, Brian "Cosca" Tillman, Lance Collins, Josh "Smush Face" Tapp, Corey "Co" Johnson and Travis "Awh" Curtis were also charged in the federal indictment.
Sutherland, Collins, Tapp and Johnson have all been arrested and made their first appearance in court, according to records. It was not immediately clear whether the other suspects were also in custody.
Although the exact nature of the allegations against him were not detailed in the indictment, Alkhawajah has faced state charges for selling drugs out of a business before.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies said he sold synthetic marijuana, also known as "mojo," out of Tobacco City at 2630 Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.
Deputies found 759 packages of the drug at the business and a loaded handgun.
Alkhawajah pleaded guilty to distribution of synthetic marijuana. He was given one year's probation. He received an automatic first offender pardon for that crime in 2014.