A New Orleans judge said Tuesday he will allow a man accused of a role in a jail inmate’s cocaine overdose death to go free on bail after prosecutors repeatedly delayed putting him on trial.

Ad hoc Criminal District Court Judge Dennis Waldron chopped Bradley Bright’s bail from $500,000 to $5,000 — the latter being the amount his mother said she could raise. Bright has spent more than two years in jail since his May 1, 2017 arrest.

Bright was one of two inmates charged in connection with the Feb. 22, 2017 death of Colby Crawford, the 23-year-old who overdosed on cocaine in the lock-up.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Darrell Fuller supplied Crawford and several other inmates with the drug. Fuller was charged with second-degree murder under a state law that allows for homicide charges against drug suppliers.

Bright was charged with obstruction of justice. The Sheriff’s Office said that after the overdose, he ordered Crawford’s cellmate to hand over remaining, unused cocaine.

Prosecutors amended the charge against Bright to possession of contraband in a penal institution in February, but his bail remained set at $500,000.

Over Bright’s two years in jail, prosecutors had requested eight continuances of trial dates, Waldron said. His attorney had requested one delay because she was in trial elsewhere, and the court had pushed the date back once on its own accord.

The trial was set again for this week, but prosecutors said that a key expert witness could not travel from St. Louis because she is late in her pregnancy. They declined an offer from Waldron to have her testify via a video link.

Fuller's attorney, Mark Vicknair, said he may file a motion to have his client released citing violations of his right to a speedy trial, as Bright did.

That motion could be moot if prosecutors agree to a plea agreement. Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dawkins said her office would give word by Thursday on a potential deal.