The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a New Orleans man’s arrest on drug counts in a “high-crime” area of Hollygrove over a pointed objection from Chief Justice Bernette Johnson.

In a 5-2 decision, the justices said that police officers were within their rights to frisk a man after smelling burning marijuana near a group of people on a street, despite the fact that marijuana possession can result in a summons instead of an arrest in New Orleans.

Officers booked Jermaine Jackson after finding marijuana, bags of heroin and a digital scale on his person, police said.

In an unsigned opinion, the court leaned on the fact that Jackson and the other members of the group were spotted in the crime hotspot of Olive and Gen. Ogden streets.

The majority reversed Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras’ pre-trial ruling tossing out the drug evidence. They returned the case to her courtroom for further proceedings.

Johnson, who stood at odds with most of her colleagues, said the smell of weed was merely a pretext for the cops to pat down Jackson without any evidence that he had committed a crime.

“Had officers merely smelled marijuana in a more affluent neighborhood or at one of our city’s numerous outdoor festivals, I doubt they would begin to pat down everyone on the street or in the crowd. The same constitutional protections must apply to all of our citizens, regardless of the area of town,” Johnson said.

Jackson, 37, who is free on bail, awaits trial. He faces charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The dissent from Johnson — the lone Democrat, New Orleanian and African-American on the state's Supreme Court — comes at a time when Orleans Parish judges are grappling with shifting attitudes and laws on marijuana.

In 2016, the City Council voted unanimously to give officers the discretion to issue a summons to people found with small amounts of marijuana instead of arresting and booking them. The fine for a first conviction is just $40.

Although Buras mentioned that legal shift, Johnson did not claim that it invalidated the search in her Supreme Court dissent.

The question of when police can search people on the street without running afoul of the U.S. Constitution is perennially controversial.

New Orleans police stopped and frisked 9,308 people in 2016, the most recent year for which department statistics are available. Seventy-six percent of them were black, well above the percentage of African-Americans in the city's population.

Police said Jackson, who is black, was standing on a sidewalk with six other people about 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2017, when two officers smelled marijuana.

According to Buras, who reviewed body-camera footage, “no one in the group makes a motion to leave, no furtive movements, nothing else, it’s a very calm situation.”

Buras said that aside from marijuana, there was no evidence that anyone “had committed a crime, was committing a crime, was about to commit a crime.” But the officers quickly moved to pat down Jackson.

The judge granted a motion from attorney Adrienne Cousins, of the Orleans Public Defenders, to block prosecutors from using the drugs as evidence, which would cripple their case.

However, the District Attorney’s Office appealed her decision to the Supreme Court.

In the majority opinion, justices cited a prior opinion which said that officers can frisk someone “for officer safety in a high-crime area at night when officers were outnumbered following (a) stop based on reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.”

While Buras noted that marijuana possession is subject to a summons in New Orleans, the court majority said officers were still allowed to book Jackson under U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

The high court has ruled that police can arrest someone for a crime as minor as driving without a seatbelt.

Yet Johnson said that in Jackson’s case, the officers did not have the reasonable suspicion to search him that the majority claimed. Before officers patted down Jackson, they had no evidence that he was the marijuana smoker rather than someone else in the group, she said.

“The action of walking down the street in a group of people, even in a 'high crime area,' without more, is insufficient to justify an investigatory stop and pat-down,” she said.

Justice James Genovese also voted against allowing the state to use the drugs as evidence, but he did not join in Johnson’s dissent.