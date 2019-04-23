Nearly a year after Keeven Robinson was fatally choked during a struggle with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators, his family on Tuesday filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in federal court against the deputies and the agency.

The suit — which was filed by Robinson’s widow, Wachelle Boutte, and seeks an unspecified amount of damages — argued that the deputies weren't justified when they allegedly killed Robinson in the Shrewsbury neighborhood while attempting to arrest him last May, and that the agency failed to properly train and supervise them.

None of the four undercover drug agents who were put on desk duty following Robinson’s slaying – David Lowe, Jason Spadoni, Justin Brister and Gary Bordelon – have been criminally charged by either state or federal authorities.

The suit joins a handful of other pending cases accusing Jefferson Parish narcotics investigators of excessive use of force in recent years. One of those cases – filed last year by a man who survived being shot four times by deputies working a drug sting in 2017 – was ordered stayed in November until the resolution of criminal charges filed against the plaintiff, Ryan Jackson.

The lawsuit over Robinson's death also comes less than a month after Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators fatally shot two other men, Chris Joseph and Daviri Robertson, while they sat in a car during an undercover sting outside a Terrytown IHOP restaurant.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies began firing into the car when Joseph backed it into an investigator, with Robertson in the passenger seat. One agent survived being struck by friendly fire during the incident.

The agents involved in the killings of Joseph and Robertson haven’t been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit related to Robinson's death.

Robinson, 22, came under the Sheriff’s Office scrutiny last spring after detectives received a tip from an informant who had allegedly bought drugs from Robinson.

Following up on that tip on May 10 of last year, Lowe, Spadoni, Brister and Bordelon tried to use their unmarked cars to box in Robinson’s sport-utility vehicle at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Labarre Place.

Robinson drove out of the trap, headed into a nearby neighborhood, doubled back toward the direction of a gasoline station, and collided with the front of at least one of the unmarked sheriff’s vehicles, according to surveillance clips from a home and business.

According to authorities, Robinson leaped out of his disabled car while deputies chased him on foot into the backyard of a home, fought with him and handcuffed him.

Robinson stopped breathing sometime after he was handcuffed and was soon pronounced dead at nearby Ochsner Medical Center. Within a couple of days, the parish Coroner’s Office ruled Robinson’s death was a homicide and that he had been killed after someone squeezed, grabbed or leaned on his neck, critically damaging soft tissues.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that investigators recovered what appeared to be heroin and marijuana on Robinson as well as a pistol left behind in the car. Deputies were not equipped with body-worn or dashboard cameras, and it does not appear any video footage exists showing Robinson being handcuffed.

Prepared by attorneys Hester Hilliard, Clarence Roby and Dennis Moore, the suit asserted that Robinson had “surrendered” when Lowe, Spadoni, Brister and Bordelon began “beating and choking” him, violating Robinson’s constitutional right to due process.

The suit alleged that Sheriff Joe Lopinto and his agency “failed to adequately train its officers on how to deal with individuals during a stop and … the proper use of force.”

Without elaborating, the suit contends that “Lowe, Spadoni, Brister and/or Bordelon had prior internal affairs investigations and/or civil suits in reference to their conduct” but remain employed by Lopinto, whose agency is also accused of demonstrating “a deliberate indifference to Mr. Robinson and other citizens of … Jefferson.”

Named defendants are the Sheriff’s Office, its insurer, Lopinto, Lowe, Spadoni, Brister and Bordelon.

Tuesday marked the second time Bordelon was sued on excessive force allegations since September. In that case, Joseph Little accused a group of deputies including Bordelon of hitting him with their car and kicking him while he was on the ground during an undercover drug sting in June 2017.

Little pleaded guilty to drug violations as a result of the sting. But he alleged that deputies used excessive force on him. His civil lawsuit remains pending in New Orleans’ federal courthouse.

Other federal lawsuits in recent years have accused members of the Sheriff's Office's narcotics squad of excessive force but were dismissed without the plaintiffs being awarded damages.