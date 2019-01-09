Nearly a century after the Archdiocese of New Orleans began operating a succession of schools and charitable organizations out of a historic orphanage for African-American children in Faubourg Marigny, the church is moving to officially take ownership of the now-empty, but valuable, property.
In a petition, the Catholic Church has asked an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge to officially recognize the archdiocese as the owner of the property at 1941 Dauphine St., a move that would open the way for the church to sell or lease the building.
The property, which was assessed this year at about $1.2 million and has sat empty since 2017, was most recently used as the Bishop Perry Center, which helped provide food, clothing, education and jobs for homeless families.
Sarah McDonald, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, said the church doesn't have any immediate plans for the building, but she did acknowledge that having a "clear title" would open up new possibilities.
"By clearing the title it does give us the option of putting the property back into use for our ministry or perhaps, in the future, the opportunity to allow others who may have a better use for it to serve the community from the site," McDonald said.
Records show the property was once owned by Marie Justine Cirnaire Couvent, a wealthy free woman of color who was born in Africa in 1757.
Couvent was shipped as a child to St. Domingue in the West Indies; she resettled in New Orleans after escaping the Haitian Revolution in the 1790s. By 1806, she had secured her freedom and bought two pieces of land in the city, records show.
Although she was reportedly illiterate, when she died in 1837, Couvent left a will providing that the property on Dauphine Street would be left for "the establishment of a free school for orphans of color," and that "the lands and buildings are never (to be) sold under any pretext whatever."
The school was to be supervised by the Rev. Constantine Maenhaut, who at the time was the rector of St. Louis Cathedral, according to court documents.
In 1838, however, the executor of Couvent's estate, Henry Fletcher, asked the court to make him heir to the property, which it did.
Nine years later, Maenhaut appeared before the court asking to use the "Widow Couvent Property" for a newly formed corporation, the Societe Catholique Pour L’Instruction Des Orphelins Dans L’Indigence.
Fletcher intervened, according to court records, saying he reserved the right to repossess the property under certain conditions allowed in the will. He did, however, allow the society to operate a school there, and the Catholic Institution for Indigent Orphans opened in 1847.
Records show that the archdiocese took physical possession of the property in 1920, after the society became defunct, and when the church began operating another school within the geographical limits of the now-closed Holy Redeemer Parish.
In 1999, the church leased the property to the Society of St. Edmund Community, which then operated Bishop Perry Middle School there until it closed in 2006.
The last school to operate at the site was St. Gerard Majella Alternative School, which was run by the School Sisters of Notre Dame until its closing in 2012. The school catered to the needs of pregnant teenagers.
From 2013 to 2017, the church used the property to run the Bishop Perry Center, which provided aid to the homeless under the oversight of the Rev. William Maestri, whose 40 years as a priest included service as the Catholic schools superintendent before he left New Orleans.
In court documents, the church argued that even though the court made the Fletcher family heir to the property 180 years ago, the church has been "in continuous, uninterrupted, peaceable, public and unequivocal and actual corporeal possession of the property" since 1920.
Moreover, the archdiocese argued that the church was the rightful successor to Maenhaut, and that the will technically left the property to the priest's supervision.
Under Louisiana law, a person or entity must have been in possession of a property for 30 years for it to be considered theirs without a title from the previous owner.
No one from the long-defunct Societe Catholique Pour L’Instruction Des Orphelins Dans L’Indigence or from Fletcher's family could be found, court documents show, so Civil District Court Judge Ethel Julien has appointed an ad hoc curator to represent them in court.
In an interview, Matthijs Herzberg, an agent with Latter and Blum, said that even though the building itself is "not beautiful," the property could be worth up to $1.5 million because of its location and "unique" history.
"There's nothing like it in the neighborhood," Herzberg said. "If it were in Metairie or Gentilly or something like that, it wouldn't be worth even half that."