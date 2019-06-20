When former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain bonded out of jail a week ago, he told reporters that he would talk about the sex crimes he's accused of committing but in court, not on the street.

The courtroom where he'll do so is that of 22nd Judicial District Judge Reginald Badeaux, and the time will be July 3, when the 56-year-old will be arraigned on six counts of sex crimes against minors.

The case was allotted to Badeaux, according to the St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court's Office.

Strain spent three days in what had been his jail following his surprise arrest by State Police on June 18. His cousin, Bilbo Strain, posted a property bond to secure his release.

+2 40-plus years later, how could prosecutors prove if 12-year-old Jack Strain committed sexual abuse? Mark Finn recounts in harrowing detail the sexual abuse he says he endured as a child at the hands of Jack Strain, a family friend who later b…

Can't see video below? Click here.