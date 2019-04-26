A federal judge in New Orleans this week set an April 2020 trial date for a lawsuit accusing two Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies of pulling over a Hispanic man near a bank, beating him, stealing thousands of dollars from him, and calling immigration agents on him when he wouldn’t sign a form saying his money had been fully returned to him.

The Sheriff’s Office fired one of the deputies, George Kister IV, after he failed a polygraph test given to him during an internal investigation into the traffic stop cited in plaintiff Casco Atdner’s suit.

But after reviewing the case, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office said this week that there was “insufficient evidence” to support a criminal charge against Kister. Kister was the only deputy screened for potential criminal charges in the case, the D.A.'s Office said.

Before latest lawsuit, Jefferson deputy fired for allegedly lying about separate incident Even before he was targeted this week by an excessive-force lawsuit, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detective had lost his job …

Atdner’s civil case is not the only one against Kister and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office that is pending at New Orleans federal court.

Kister and the agency are listed as defendants in a suit filed last year by a man who survived being shot by deputies during a 2017 drug sting in which the Sheriff’s Office says the plaintiff drove a car toward officers.

Both Kister and the agency also are defendants in an unresolved suit centering around Jerman Neveaux’s claim that several deputies brutally beat him during his arrest for the fatal shooting of their colleague, David Michel.

A separate pending suit that was filed recently against the Sheriff’s Office centers on the May 10 death of a man who was fatally choked in a struggle with narcotics deputies in Shrewsbury during a drug sting. Kister is not involved in that matter.

Family of Keeven Robinson, killed in struggle with JPSO deputies, files suit claiming wrongful death Nearly a year after Keeven Robinson was fatally choked during a struggle with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators in the…

The Sheriff’s Office has denied the allegations in Atdner’s lawsuit in a court filing. In a statement Friday, the attorney representing the agency, state Senate Majority Leader Danny Martiny, said, "We are confident in our position in this case."

Atdner’s attorneys, Casey Cowley and Kenneth Bordes, declined to comment beyond the contents of the suit.

Atdner’s case dates back to the afternoon of Oct. 10, 2017, when he went to cash a $5,940 check at a Capital One bank branch in Harvey and was pulled over nearby at Manhattan and Lapalco boulevards.

According to Jefferson Parish traffic court records, the deputies said that Atdner, a Gretna resident, had run a red light and was given a ticket.

But Atdner and his attorneys claim in a 12-page lawsuit filed a year after the stop that there was much more to the story.

Kister and his colleague Julio Alvardo — who speaks Spanish and was apparently serving as a translator during the stop — “confiscated” the $5,940 from the check that Atdner had cashed after receiving a workers’ compensation injury settlement, as well as an additional $2,000 he had earned from his job as a painter, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit accuses Kister and Alvarado later of approaching Atdner and asking that he sign a Sheriff’s Office form indicating that his property had been “fully returned to him.”

Atdner said he refused to sign the form “because it reflected an amount several thousand dollars less” than what had been confiscated.

According to the lawsuit, Alvarado wrapped his arms around Atdner’s throat and Kister “struck” him while they repeatedly demanded that he sign the form.

Kister and Alvarado eventually followed through on threats to call federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Atdner when he stood firm on his refusal to endorse the document, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit claims that Atdner was then brought in handcuffs to his daughter’s school when he said he had to pick her up. At the school, the suit says, Atdner was told he would go to jail while the girl was told she would be put in the custody of the state Department of Children and Family Services.

Atdner ended up in the Covington jail and was then transferred to a lockup in Lafayette, where he spent three weeks before he could bond out with the help of attorneys, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says he sought medical attention for the beating that he suffered at the hands of Kister and Alvarado.

Atdner demands damages from Kister, Alvarado, Sheriff Joe Lopinto and insurance companies as well as other defendants who have not been identified.

Martiny has since issued denials on behalf of the defendants and requested that the suit be dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance hasn’t ruled on that request and on Thursday set a tentative trial date of April 2, 2020.

While Alvarado remains employed by the Sheriff’s Office at the time the lawsuit was filed, the agency fired Kister in December 2017. It has previously said that Kister, as part of an internal probe, took a lie-detector test that showed he had violated agency rules mandating adherence to the law and prohibiting untruthfulness.

Kister’s dismissal prompted Jefferson Parish prosecutors to disclose the firing in at least one case in which he was a state witness. Rather than face trial, the defendant, Jarrell Arline, pleaded guilty to heroin distribution charges in exchange for a 15-year sentence.