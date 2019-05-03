For years, New Orleans criminal defense attorneys griped that prosecutors were gaming the court system so as to have friendly judges assigned to certain cases.

Co-defendants of former Saints safety and admitted serial rapist Darren Sharper took that complaint to the state Supreme Court and lost.

At the start of this year, the Criminal District Court judges enacted a random case assignment system that prevents “judge-shopping,” but not every defense attorney is happy about the shift.

The Orleans Public Defenders say the new system further burdens already overworked lawyers who now have to trudge to all 12 sections of the court. The public defenders proposed tweaks to the new system in late March, but the judges have given no sign they will accept the proposal.

Chief Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson said Friday the judges are reviewing the proposal. But so far, they have been pleased with the random procedure that went into effect Jan. 1.

“It’s just a very simple, clean-cut allotment system,” she said. “It’s in the best interest of all the parties, and the court, to have a system that eliminates any possibility of forum shopping.”

The seemingly arcane issue of allotment has ensnared New Orleans judges, defense attorneys and prosecutors in disputes for a decade.

In 2011, after prodding from District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro and Chief Public Defender Derwyn Bunton, the court switched from a system of random allotment of cases at the time of charging to one where cases were assigned on the basis of when the crime supposedly occurred.

Prosecutors and public defenders said the system would create new efficiency by allowing lawyers to know immediately which section of court would get a case, letting the lawyer follow a case from arrest to disposition.

Yet while public defenders were generally pleased with the new system, some private lawyers were not. They claimed that the District Attorney’s Office used a quirk in the allotment system to pick the judges in some cases.

The system assigned cases to judges based on the date of the earliest offense in a bill of information or indictment. In cases where victims’ memories about dates were murky — often true in sex crimes — prosecutors assigned a date range for the offense.

In 2016, two men charged with Sharper alleged the district attorney deliberately picked a date range to land their case in the court of Judge Karen Herman, a former prosecutor.

The Supreme Court ultimately upheld the district court’s allotment system.

The five-member majority on the high court said the district attorney’s decisions on which dates to use were backed by evidence. However, one of two dissenters on the court, Justice Jefferson Hughes, said, “Doubt in the fairness of the system and the ability of a party to legally manipulate the system cannot be tolerated.”

Landrum-Johnson said she never saw prosecutors gaming the old system in her courtroom. But she and other judges were aware of those concerns as they reviewed assignment procedures last year.

The judges also had another problem on their minds. Landrum-Johnson said that assigning cases based on the date of the offense sometimes forced judges to transfer cases to balance their workloads, because some days proved more crime-ridden than others.

The new rule enacted on Jan. 1 assigns cases randomly by computer selection as defendants are charged by prosecutors — essentially a return to the system the court used a decade ago.

Private defense attorney Justin Zitler praised the shift. He had complained in a 2017 letter to the court that prosecutors would sometimes change the date of an alleged crime after a charge had been filed, meaning the case had to be reassigned to a different judge.

Even if prosecutors weren’t gaming the system, they were delaying trials and wasting judges’ time, he said.

Going by the date of the offense “gave the DA two bites at the venue apple,” he said. “The poor guys who can't make bail (and are sitting in jail awaiting a trial), they think they're going to trial on the date that their trial finally gets set for,” only to have the case reassigned and the trial delayed.

But the Orleans Public Defenders say that while the court’s new approach to allotment eliminates the possibility of judge shopping, it creates a new problem for them. Public defenders once assigned to only a handful of courtrooms must now circle through all of them because they don't know until long after someone is arrested which judge will be handling the case.

“All our lawyers are now in 12 sections,” said Danny Engelberg, chief of trials for the Orleans Public Defenders. “Sometimes courts are frustrated because they don’t have their public defender there.”

The public defenders proposed in March that the judges randomly allot cases at the time of arrest rather than charging. That would allow the public defenders office to assign cases to attorneys based on which courtrooms they will land in.

“I think you can do both. You can have the efficiency, you can have the fairness — and you can also make sure that actors are not abusing their authority by forum shopping,” Engelberg said.

Theoretically, assigning cases at the time of arrest could allow prosecutors to decide later how or whether to charge defendants based on the judges who would oversee the case. But Engelberg said he doubted Orleans prosecutors would outright reject cases, given their high rate of case acceptance.

A spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the proposal and said prosecutors will abide by whatever rules are put in place.

Landrum-Johnson said the judges are considering Bunton’s latest proposed tweak.

“We’re still in the process of reviewing it, but at this time, we believe that what we have set up is the best for this court,” she said.