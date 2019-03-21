St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith is trying to prevent some information emerging from a whistleblower lawsuit filed against him more than a year ago by his former chief deputy, Fred Oswald, from becoming public.
Oswald sued over his termination, saying that Smith had retaliated against him for bringing information about criminal activity on the part of a deputy to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office when Smith was trying to keep it quiet.
The former deputy, Kenneth Szalajeski, was ultimately charged and pleaded guilty in August to two counts of malfeasance in office and two counts of distributing marijuana.
Smith's lawyer, Chadwick Collings, filed a motion for a protective order in 22nd Judicial District Court last month, saying that the information coming out in the "discovery" process includes "highly personal and private information" as well as "sensitive operational and security information" of the Sheriff's Office.
Collings said Thursday that this type of motion is "fairly routine" and is not an attempt to seal any documents that are part of the public record.
"Indeed, the sheriff looks forward to being vindicated in open court on his decision to terminate Mr. Oswald," Collings said in an email.
The motion was heard Tuesday by ad hoc Judge Michael Kirby. Collings said Kirby ordered the attorneys for both sides to come up with a joint protective order and, if they are unable to do so, each to submit their own proposed order.
Smith's initial motion for a protective order mentions log-in and security credentials for the National Crime Information Center and information about third parties that includes birth dates and Social Security numbers.
The Sheriff's Office also cites text message conversations and "surreptitiously recorded telephone calls" between Oswald and others, saying that they need to be kept confidential to protect Sheriff's Office employees who are not parties to the suit "from potential annoyance and/or embarrassment."
The Sheriff's Office lists a number of categories in defining confidential information, including "opinion testimony from a non-party or a non-expert which tends to disparage any party or otherwise impugn a party's character or integrity."
Oswald's attorney filed a motion last week opposing the requested protective order, calling the sheriff's motion a "not-so-veiled attempt to protect himself ... from public scrutiny in an election year."
The motion also suggests that the Smith was trying to delay the trial, now set for July 22.
"Despite what appears to be a concern for its own political skin, the sheriff's motion for protective order ... has failed to demonstrate a good faith need for any protective order," Oswald's motion says.
It cites a January conversation between attorneys for the two sides in which Oswald's lawyer told the sheriff's lawyer that he would consider on a case-by-case basis any items that the Sheriff's Office thought should be sealed.
Oswald's attorney argues that the blanket order sought by the sheriff unfairly puts the burden on the plaintiff to explain why items should not be protected.
"Importantly, this is a public trial wherein the petition filed in this matter alleges that the sheriff's department, a public entity, through its employees, public employees, broke the law by specifically declining to criminally investigate a law enforcement officer accused of, among other criminal acts, seizing drugs from citizens of this parish and providing them to third parties," the motion says.
Oswald did not withhold consent to any protective order, the motion says, but "simply refused to consent to the sheriff's brazen request for what amounts to a general protective order" putting the burden on the plaintiff.
It adds that Oswald had received information in printouts from the Sheriff's Office under a public records request before the suit was filed, and they were produced "without any redaction."
Oswald also objects to what the motion calls a "vague and ambiguous" definition of what is confidential, in particular testimony that tends to disparage any party.
The point of the suit is to prove malfeasance on the part of the sheriff and the wrongful termination of Oswald, the motion says. Given that, "it is difficult to discern what testimony, particularly that of the plaintiff, which would not be subject to such a nebulous definition."