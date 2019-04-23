The man who drunkenly crashed into the daughter of former New Orleans mayoral candidate Michael Bagneris on the night of the 2017 election will avoid jail time after pleading guilty on Tuesday.

As Mia Bagneris watched on, Criminal District Court Judge Arthur Hunter said Christopher Lang should be "very grateful" that she agreed to spare him incarceration.

Instead, the 40-year-old Lang will spend three years on probation.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle and driving under the influence.

Bagneris, an assistant professor of art history at Tulane University, was exiting her car in Bywater after attending her father's Oct. 14, 2017 election night party when Lang hit her. She was left with life-threatening injuries.

Lang tested a .09 blood alcohol concentration, above the legal limit of .08. He apologized for the crash in court.

Defense attorney Christian Bonin represented him.

Report: Mia Bagneris expected to walk again after surgeries, reported setbacks After undergoing multiple surgeries and facing infection earlier in the week after being struck by a drunk driver Oct. 14, Mia Bagneris, the d…

Michael Bagneris, a former Civil District Court judge, placed third in the October 2017 election behind LaToya Cantrell and runner-up Desiree Charbonnet. He gave his endorsement to Cantrell, who would go on to win the runoff election.

He attended the sentencing hearing with his daughter, who walked out of court on a cane.

Assistant District Attorneys John Nickel and Kevin Guillory prosecuted the case.