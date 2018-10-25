A Jefferson Parish grand jury has handed up a two-count indictment against a Gretna man for raping an 8-year-old child earlier this year.
Joequise J. Ross, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree rape of a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a child under 13.
According to the indictment filed in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna, the alleged incidents happened between Feb. 1 and July 11.
First-degree rape carries a mandatory life sentence upon conviction.
The case was allotted to Judge Donnie Rowan's court.
Joequise is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $750,000 bond.