A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted a Gretna man for allegedly killing his girlfriend's infant son, who died from his injuries on his first birthday.
Fernando Darocha, 29, was indicted Thursday in 24th Judicial District Court on one count of second-degree murder. The child's mother, Jennifer Avila, 22, was charged with being an accessory after the fact, stemming from her conflicting statements to investigators.
On the morning of July 31, Gretna police officers arrived at an apartment on Lafayette Street to find 11-month-old Aaron Avila suffering from a head injury and rushed him to the hospital for surgery.
A police report said the baby's skull looked like "a broken egg shell" and that he had bruises on his back from his shoulder blades to his buttocks.
Aaron Avila died on Aug. 3, his first birthday, and an autopsy concluded his death was a homicide.
The couple told investigators the boy had fallen out of bed, but hospital staff told police that the injuries did not suggest such an accident.
Upon questioning, the boy's mother changed her story to say that Darocha had dropped the child in the bathtub, and both were arrested.
Police said in August that Darocha refused to speak to them about the boy's death.
Darocha faces life in prison if convicted. Avila faces up to five years.
The couple are being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, each on a $500,000 bond, and have been booked for being fugitives from federal immigration authorities.
The case has been allotted to Judge Nancy Miller's court.