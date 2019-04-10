The city of New Orleans promised Wednesday not to detain an environmental activist near this weekend’s French Quarter Festival, two days after he brought a lawsuit over his arrest at the event last year.

The city said it won’t bother Luke Fontana, the president of Save Our Wetlands, as he mans an informational table on the Moonwalk inside a “clean zone” area covering the entire French Quarter.

The use of such “clean zones,” which ban commercial advertising and sales over large swaths of the city during special events, has been controversial at least since the City Council created one for the 2013 Super Bowl.

Fontana alleged in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that he was unconstitutionally prevented from exercising his free speech when cops booked him on April 13, 2018.

Although Fontana’s larger lawsuit against the city will continue, his temporary agreement with the city ensures that he should be able to make it to Monday without another trip to jail.

“We’re glad that the city has agreed to allow Mr. Fontana to exercise his First Amendment rights free from harassment or arrest this weekend as our lawsuit against the city’s unconstitutional Clean Zone ordinance proceeds,” Katie Schwartzmann, the ACLU of Louisiana legal director, said in a statement. “New Orleanians have the right to express their views in public — without being intimidated, harassed or jailed by their government.”

According to Fontana’s lawsuit, on the day of his arrest, he was on the Moonwalk near St. Peter Street. He said he was protesting the Bayou Bridge pipeline and offering memberships in his group to anyone who stopped to talk.

Fontana maintained that while he had items like anti-pipeline buttons, he was not offering them for sale. Rather, he would give them to people who signed up to join his group.

However, at some point a festival staffer complained to police about his presence. When cops came by, Fontana produced a document from a 2000 lawsuit of his showing that he had earned the right to a table outside JazzFest.

A police sergeant was not impressed by the judgment and told Fontana to move on, according to his lawsuit. When Fontana refused, he was arrested.

Fontana, 79, said he was recovering from a dislocated shoulder, but officers handcuffed him in such a way that he suffered “terrible pain” on the way to jail. He spent 10 hours in the lock-up before his release.

Although a police report said officers were enforcing the “clean zone” ordinance, Fontana was actually booked for violating municipal ordinances about “special areas” and business licensing, according to his suit. The charges were eventually dropped.

Fontana’s lawsuit says that the festival’s sponsor, Chevron, was allowed to display its name on banners while he was arrested trying to protest oil pipelines.

The suit says the “clean zone” ordinance passed for French Quarter Festival is unconstitutionally vague, giving officers no guidance as to what amounts to commerce and what is free speech.

Fontana is seeking unspecified financial damages as well as a judgment striking down the ordinance.

In 2013, the ACLU sued the city over the establishment of a “clean zone” in the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny for the 2014 Super Bowl. Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration ultimately agreed to a stipulation that police would allow non-commercial signs and banners.

Fontana’s lawsuit has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe. The listed defendants are Mayor LaToya Cantrell, former NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison, current chief Shaun Ferguson, and three cops involved in his arrest.

The city did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.