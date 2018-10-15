Looking heavyset in an orange jail uniform, Kenneth Barnes Sr. leaned over a microphone in a New Orleans courtroom Monday to offer an apology for a string of Uptown robberies and burglaries in 2016.

Barnes wanted to address his victims directly, but none of them were present in court. So instead, he told Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman the story of his life.

A crack cocaine user since 15, Barnes said he had lost three sons and three siblings to the streets of New Orleans. One sister was found dead with her throat cut and her body sodomized, he said.

As a participant in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola hospice program, he watched his father die in prison, while both were serving sentences there.

“I’ve always felt like crack cocaine, to me, was a means of escaping my reality,” Barnes said. “I’ve finally realized that I do have a habit. I have an uncontrollable habit.”

Barnes, 49, pleaded guilty to eight counts of armed robbery and 14 other crimes Monday while delivering an emotional address on his drug addiction and his life of crime, which he said were deeply intertwined. He got a 25-year sentence under a deal worked out with prosecutors.

It was to fund his drug habit, Barnes told police, that he committed an astonishing crime spree at nine Uptown businesses and one residence from February to October 2016.

He robbed a Jimmy John's sandwich shop owned by Drew Brees, a Smoothie King, a Rite Aid drug store, the Maple Street Bookstore, another Rite Aid, a GNC, a Baskin-Robbins, Ale on Oak and a Shell gas station.

The bookstore robbery was an example of how terrifying Barnes’ crimes could be. In that instance, he held a knife to the throat of a female clerk while demanding cash.

Barnes’ guilty plea averted a trial that was set to begin Monday.

"We are truly fortunate that none of these robberies and burglaries ended in someone's injury or death," District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement. "Cases such as this illustrate why the use and sale of illegal narcotics in our city should not so easily be dismissed as a 'victimless crime.' "

Speaking in court, Barnes agreed with the district attorney’s sentiment.

“Drugs are a demon,” he said, as he wiped away tears. “If the good Lord lets me one day be released from prison — and I’m quite sure he will, because I have a story to tell — I’m going to tell my story.”

Assistant District Attorney Hilary Khoury prosecuted the case. Barnes was represented by Zach Orjuela, of the Orleans Public Defenders.

