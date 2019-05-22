A New Orleans man was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week after admitting to his role in the 2017 shooting death of a teenager in Harvey.
Darryl "Buck" Landers, 23, was charged with second-degree murder for killing Israel Davis Jr. but accepted a plea deal with Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office, pleading guilty to manslaughter, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Landers was sentenced to 30 years on each count on May 14, and 24th Judicial District Court Judge Stephen Enright ordered them served concurrently.
His alleged accomplice, Akiem Harris, 24, of Harvey, is still awaiting trial for second-degree murder, five counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.
Authorities say Harris and Landers fired into a vehicle in the 4200 block of Lac Couture Drive, and one of the bullets went through the back window and struck Davis, who was sitting in the back seat, in the head, killing him.
Witnesses told investigators that Davis had just had a brief exchange with an unidentified man and got into the vehicle, which was fired upon as it began to drive away.
Also in the vehicle were Zj’nette Addison, Tatyana Sylvester, Tevin Davis, Tevin Justice and an unidentified female juvenile. Authorities said at the time that a 1-year-old child was injured by the broken glass.
Authorities say Landers and Harris got rid of their weapons, which accounts for the obstruction of justice charges.