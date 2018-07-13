An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court clerk filed a lawsuit Friday accusing embattled Judge Byron C. Williams of repeated sexual harassment and assault, including slapping her buttocks, fondling her breast and remarking on an effort to “tap that ass.”
Her lawsuit, filed in Civil District Court, echoes a complaint that sources told The Advocate she made last year against Williams with the state Judiciary Commission.
Multiple complaints against Williams have resulted in an investigation by the commission, which acts in secret until it makes a formal recommendation for any discipline to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Williams, 63, stepped off the bench recently, agreeing to an interim suspension that the Supreme Court approved early this month.
The court's suspension order marked the first public acknowledgement of the probe into Williams, a former state and federal prosecutor who won election in 2014 to one of a dozen seats on the criminal court bench.
Williams is not facing any criminal charges.
The woman, who works as a clerk for another judge in the building, claims she had volunteered for Williams’ campaign and that he slapped her behind as they left his campaign headquarters one day in September 2014.
Then, in 2015, she claims, she spoke with Williams in the main hallway of the courthouse, and as she “turned away and started to walk to her office, Judge Williams stated, 'Yeah, I started to tap that ass then.' ”
She took it as a threat, walked back and told him so, the lawsuit states.
The most recent incident took place in her office in July 2017 as she sat talking on the phone, she alleges.
“Suddenly, she was startled by a finger coming from her right side and touching the center of her chest,” the lawsuit states. “She jumped and looked to her right to see Judge Williams leaving her office.”
Later, while she was still on the phone, “she suddenly and shockingly felt a hand cupping one of her breasts from underneath and rubbing upwards. Startled, she looked up and again saw Judge Williams running out of her office,” the lawsuit claims.
She said she ran out to confront Williams, but he was gone. She promptly reported the incident to Judicial Administrator Rob Kazik, the lawsuit states.
The Advocate does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.
The woman's attorney, Larry Demmons, declined to comment on the suit, which claims she suffered “emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment and other damages.” The suit does not specify a dollar amount she's seeking.
Williams’ attorney, Ernest Jones, said he couldn't comment on the lawsuit because he hadn't yet seen it. But he stood by a statement last year in which he described the alleged breast-grabbing as a misunderstanding.
Jones also has said that Williams “vigorously” denies other complaints against him, which include claims he made inappropriate comments from the bench during sessions of his drug court.
Williams ended his drug court in May following a complaint lodged by Chief Public Defender Derwyn Bunton. Bunton cited complaints that Williams grabbed a female public defender by the arm, pulled her inside his courtroom and began using her as a prop while commenting on her clothes, size and attractiveness to the drug court defendants.
Williams was a federal prosecutor under former U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan; he became a state prosecutor when Jordan took over as Orleans Parish district attorney in 2003. He briefly served as special counsel to the Judiciary Commission in 2008 and 2009, overseeing complaints such as those he now faces.
Williams left a post as executive counsel to the president of Southern University to run for a judgeship left open with the retirement of Julian Parker.
In April, Williams stepped down as chairman of the New Orleans Recreational Development Commission, saying the allegations against him had become a distraction to the board’s work.
The Louisiana Supreme Court has named a trio of retired New Orleans judges to oversee the Section G docket pending a resolution to the Judiciary Commission probe.
Jones said Williams volunteered to step aside from the bench.
"He didn’t want to compromise the judicial process by having anyone think a judicial decision he made was in any way self-serving," Jones said. "The only way to completely avoid that is to stop making judicial decisions."