A New Orleans judge sentenced one of nine alleged members of the “D-Block” street gang in the 6th Ward to 7½ years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty as charged to racketeering.
Brian Lott, 25, received the sentence from Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny, who could have given him anywhere from zero to 50 years.
Lott acknowledged his guilt as he stood by defense lawyer Frank DeSalvo in court.
Prosecutors had argued that he should spend 20 behind bars in a written motion.
"The defendant and his co-defendants terrorized the 2500 and 2600 block of Dumaine Street for months, using it as a headquarters for the widescale distribution of illegal narcotics," said Assistant District Attorney Irena Zajickova.
They said Lott was an integral part of a drug-dealing crew, also known as Money Wave, that took over the street for heroin and cocaine sales.
Prosecutors charged nine men with membership in the group in May after an extensive city, state and federal investigation.
Lott was repeatedly caught by cops with drugs and guns, they said.
They also said that another defendant told a woman to collect bond money from his “stupid cousin,” an apparent reference to Lott.
The other defendants in the case still await trial.