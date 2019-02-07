Surveying the blocks near the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Central City, Homicide Detective Robert Barrere made a discovery straight out of a Sherlock Holmes story.
It had been raining on Aug. 11, 2016. But Barrere spotted a dry T-shirt lying on top of the wet ground, suggesting that it had only recently been left there.
Months later, the T-shirt came back with a DNA match for prime suspect Johnny Jefferson. In closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors said the shirt corroborated a mother's and daughter’s testimony about Jefferson’s movements the day Sam Carter died. Jurors agreed, convicting Jefferson of second-degree murder.
In another case Thursday, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office failed to secure a second murder conviction, although the defendant was convicted on other counts. Dwight Harvey was accused of killing longtime acquaintance Aaron “Ed” Martin and wounding a friend inside an Upper 9th Ward house in 2015.
Jurors took about two hours to convict Jefferson 12-0 in the killing of Sam Carter, also known as Sam Dyson. Judge Camille Buras oversaw the case.
Over a three-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Jefferson, now 41, had been staying with a woman and her daughter in the 2300 block of Amelia Street after his family kicked him out.
The woman said that when masked burglars tore through her house looking for marijuana, Jefferson became convinced that Carter, 17, was behind the crime.
Jefferson decided to take matters into his own hands, prosecutors said. The woman said that as she tried to squash the beef with Carter in front of her house, Jefferson emerged to confront the youth.
Assistant District Attorney Mark Lopez said that while the woman locked eyes with Carter, she heard his last words. “Keep my name out your mouth,” Carter told Jefferson.
Three shots rang out, according to the women. They said they did not get a look at the shooter, but they saw Jefferson pursue Carter toward the 2200 block of Peniston Street.
A surveillance camera there captured chilling video of Carter’s last moments alive. Lopez played it for the jury several times.
It showed Carter stumbling into the grass in front of a sidewalk, trying to crawl forward and twisting around. As he does so, a man in a black T-shirt runs up behind him and fires a single shot into Carter’s back before fleeing.
Prosecutors contended that the shooter’s T-shirt was the same one Barrere discovered in front of the woman’s house.
Lopez, who prosecuted the case with Mike Trummel, said that the women’s statements alone proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt. “The rest is lagniappe,” he added.
Michael Kennedy, who defended Jefferson with Tori Guidry, said the video was too grainy to make out the killer’s face. He also questioned why detectives never recovered either of the two guns used in the shooting.
“We get it. The T-shirt belonged to my client. That doesn't tell us who killed Sam Carter,” Kennedy said. “The state's two key witnesses did not witness the actual shooting, did not see a gun.”
Afterward, Kennedy said, "I truly believe the jury got it wrong. The eyewitness testimony did not line up with the undisputed facts."
Down the hallway, another pair of prosecutors tried to persuade a jury to send Harvey to prison for life. Judge Darryl Derbigny oversaw that case.
The surviving victim of the shooting, Curtis Joseph, testified he awoke inside Martin’s house in the 1600 block of Montegut Street on Jan. 18, 2015, to see Harvey shooting.
Martin was mortally wounded. Joseph said that after taking two gunshot wounds himself, he scrambled out through a window.
Harvey’s lawyer, Tom Shlosman, claimed self-defense, arguing that the much larger Joseph had provoked the shooting.
He pointed out that Joseph admitted he had taken cocaine and heroin before the shooting. Joseph is also serving a 10-year prison sentence for theft.
Assistant District Attorneys Sarah Dawkins and Daniel Smart never presented a motive. Under Louisiana law, they did not have to do so.
“Only Dwight Harvey knows why he did what he did,” Dawkins said in her closing argument. “What motivated him to shoot these two men he had known for decades? He can take it to the grave.”
The jury found Harvey not guilty of murder in connection with the death of Aaron Martin but guilty of aggravated battery for shooting Curtis Joseph and guilty of obstruction of justice for taking his gun away from the scene; it was never recovered.
Harvey faces from 10 to 40 years at an April sentencing.