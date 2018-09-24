A New Orleans judge gave a woman who dropped off and picked up the shooter in a St. Roch killing a 16-year sentence Monday after hearing tearful testimony from the victim’s mother.

Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras handed the sentence to Raekeda Wright in the killing of Ferniqua “Muffin” Johnson, who the judge described as an "innocent victim."

Wright, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month under a deal with prosecutors that required her to testify against her co-defendant, Tyrone Duckett. The District Attorney’s Office reduced Wright's charge from murder but left the sentence up to the judge.

Johnson’s mother said she forgave Wright — but she still wished the judge had given her the maximum prison term of 40 years.

“She’s really, truly an animal,” Catrice Johnson said after the sentencing. “I just thank God that she will not be 16 years on the streets.”

The killing happened on the night of May 1, 2017, in the 1600 block of Spain Street, a high-crime area known for drug dealing.

Duckett became enraged after losing hundreds of dollars to a man named Damion Blanton in a dice game, Wright said at Duckett’s trial earlier this month.

Wright said she drove Duckett around the area and dropped him off as they got near Blanton. Fearing violence, Blanton had asked Johnson to walk down the street with him, according to trial testimony.

Surveillance cameras caught Duckett shooting at Blanton and Johnson with an assault-style rifle. Blanton was injured. Johnson managed to run around the corner to her family’s home in the 2300 block of North Claiborne Avenue before dying.

The video showed Wright picking up Duckett again just after he pumped bullets into Johnson’s body.

Afterward, Wright denied involvement in the crime. She also called Duckett from jail to ask him to destroy evidence.

Wearing a red jail uniform, Wright sighed when she apologized to Johnson's mother on Monday.

“I didn’t mean for it to happen. I’m sorry. If I could take it back, I would,” she said. “I know I could say 'I’m sorry' a million times. It’s not going to change the fact of what happened.”

Brian Woods, her attorney with the Orleans Public Defenders, argued that Wright had provided key trial testimony by pinning the crime on Duckett. She also helped investigators rule out an alternate suspect.

However, prosecutors played a recording of a jail call from Sept. 15, after Duckett was convicted of second-degree murder. When a relative told Wright that word about her cooperation was spreading, Wright responded with a profanity.

“I’m still the same b****,” Wright said.

Woods fumed over prosecutors' decision to play the jail call, which he said had nothing to do with the killing. He said Wright was only trying to protect her image after being labeled a “rat."

“That’s what you do when you’re in jail, because when you’re weak, people try to attack you,” Woods said.

Assistant District Attorney Mike Trummel said he played the tape to give Buras as much relevant information as possible.

Meanwhile, Catrice Johnson said that she at first believed that Wright had been sucked into a bad situation by Duckett, who is 15 years her senior.

Then, Johnson said, "I found out that you're really a monster."

Buras said the video of the crime loomed large in her decision. At one point during the hearing, she left the bench to view the tape up close.

Buras said that even though Wright was young, she still found the video troubling. And despite Wright's testimony that she did not know Duckett had a gun, Buras said she found that impossible to believe.

“I cannot escape the inescapable feeling … that you were responsible in some measure as to what happened. You weren’t just the getaway driver,” Buras said.

Duckett is scheduled to receive a mandatory life sentence Oct. 23.