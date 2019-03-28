Kim Hamilton was worried about her son's behavior in early 2016, according to text messages that were part of the testimony Thursday in Daniel Tucker Hamilton's second-degree murder trial for the shooting death of his stepfather.
Detective Lawrence Hudson, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lead investigator in the case, read exchanges in which Kim Hamilton and Kenny Hamilton, her former husband and Daniel Tucker Hamilton's stepfather, discussed the possibility that the 16-year-old was taking drugs. She urged Kenny Hamilton to be firm with the boy about driving since he did not yet have a license.
"Please don't give in. He is banking on you giving in," she wrote.
Kenny Hamilton replied that he was keeping the keys to the truck. "He's upset over the keys but he'll get over it," he texted.
Days later, Kenny Hamilton was discovered dead in the living room of his home near Abita Springs, and deputies arrested Daniel Tucker Hamilton, who goes by his middle name. They found him sleeping in his stepfather's truck, which he had parked in front of a friend's house.
Hamilton was arrested after a weekend he spent trying to use Kenny Hamilton's credit cards and firing the murder weapon, a .22-caliber pistol, at their hunting camp's firing range, according to testimony.
The prosecution rested its case Thursday after a day of testimony from Hudson.
The defendant's lawyers, Greg Thompson and Stephen Hebert, said that their client had chosen not to testify. They called no witnesses before also resting in the trial that began Monday.
Both sides will make closing arguments before the jury in 22nd Judicial District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher's courtroom Friday morning.
Hudson laid out a timeline in his testimony, beginning with text messages that showed Kenny Hamilton was still alive at 6:53 p.m. on Friday, March 4.
But video surveillance evidence and receipts show that Tucker Hamilton, who was with a friend, tried to make a cash-back purchase at the Covington Super Wal-Mart with his stepfather's debit card at 8:58 p.m. He was turned down because he used the wrong PIN number.
He then tried to withdraw money from a Capital One ATM in front of a Wal-Mart at 9:07 p.m. and was denied after entering too many wrong passwords, Hudson said.
The pair returned to the Wal-Mart for one final unsuccessful attempt to get cash, before moving on to a pizza restaurant in Abita Springs where he met up with friends. Tucker Hamilton eventually went to his stepfather's hunting camp, Hudson testified.
While there, the youths "hung out, drank, shot guns, rode four-wheelers and smoked marijuana," Hudson said.
Tucker Hamilton went to work Saturday but then returned to the camp, where he made plans to get money by selling his Sony Playstation, returning to the house on Lenel Road to get it.
He made one more trip to the house over the weekend, the detective said, to get his father's white pickup after a wheel fell off the blue truck he had been driving.
Hudson also read text messages that Kenny Hamilton sent to his stepson days before his death. "Son, your own actions and choices have put you in the position you are in now," one read. "Stop blaming others for your choices."
On cross-examination, Tucker Hamilton's attorneys questioned Hudson about evidence that was gathered but not tested for DNA, including cups and clothing. Thompson asked why his client's white sweat shirt was not tested for gunshot residue or blood and why swabs taken from the backdoor were not tested for touch DNA.
Hudson also testified that another inmate, Roger Brock, told authorities that Tucker Hamilton was trying to hire someone in September 2017 to kill witnesses in his case.
Prosecutors Elizabeth Authement and Angad Ghai played recordings of jailhouse phone calls between Tucker Hamilton and his girlfriend in which he asked her to get $1,000 and told her his problem in court "is going to get solved."
Hudson said that the targets were Tucker Hamilton's aunt and uncle, whom he blamed for getting his bond revoked. The detective interviewed Tucker Hamilton, who said that the inmate had approached him with "jailhouse expletive" but that he was just playing along.
"I'm just trying to get myself out, and that is not the way to go," Tucker Hamilton said in a recording that was played for the jury.
But in another jailhouse phone call, his girlfriend could be heard asking him if he thought what they had talked about previously was a bad idea that would "make it worse."
"I kinda do, but really not," Tucker Hamilton could be heard saying. "I'm accounted for, and as long as you're accounted for, we're good."
Based on interviews and the phone calls, Hudson said, Tucker Hamilton was booked on one count of solicitation to commit murder.