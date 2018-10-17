Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office announced Wednesday that its investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s use of her city-issued credit card while serving on the City Council has ended with no charges.
In a statement, Landry said a “fair, neutral and thorough investigation” by his office into credit card spending by city officials resulted in what many observers had expected: A decision not to file any criminal charges against Cantrell, the city’s first black woman mayor.
“We appreciate Mrs. Cantrell’s complete cooperation since these allegations were brought forward and especially since she took office as mayor,” the statement read.
Landry's announcement followed a report last month by the state Legislative Auditor Darryl Purpura’s office found now significant differences in Cantrell’s credit card spending when compared to her former colleagues on the council.
Landry’s office said it had been waiting for the auditor’s report before making a decision on any possible charges against Cantrell, whose credit card spending and reimbursement of some charges became a hotbutton campaign issue during her runoff race last year with Desiree Charbonnet.
Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, a Charbonnet supporter, sparked criticism when his office publicly announced it had referred allegations from a Charbonnet supporter to Landry’s office for review.
The probe into Cantrell’s credit card use flared into public view after her election in November 2017, when state investigators attempted to subpoena her bank records in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, setting off a feisty legal battle.
At the time, Cantrell's attorney, Billy Gibbens, called Landry's pursuit of her personal bank records "an intrusive and harassing witchhunt."
Landry confirmed that he was still looking into the issue days before Cantrell’s inauguration in May.
The scope of the investigation, including whether other City Council members were being probed for their credit card use, has not been revealed.
But the investigation’s chances of producing charges have appeared dim since September, when the Purpura’s office released the results from its own, separate look at City Council credit card use.
Cantrell’s credit card use was in line with other members, and the council’s lack of policies, procedures and records made it impossible to determine if her expenses were improper, the auditor said.
Landry echoed Purpura’s take in his statement Wednesday.
“As a result of this review, we strongly encourage officials with the City of New Orleans to strengthen ethics guidelines and laws so these issues do not arise again in the future,” he said. “My office and I commend the Mayor and City Council for their willingness to change policies to meet legal and ethical scrutiny.”