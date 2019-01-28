Day five of the trial of former DEA agent Chad Scott veered back into the nuances of the Houston drug trade with two admitted traffickers on the stand, detailing the mechanics of multi-kilo deals of heroin and cocaine in a Houston body shop.
One of the men, Jorge Perralta, supplied cocaine and heroin to Edwin Martinez, who functioned as a middleman in the deals, taking Perralta's product and disseminating it out to dealers. One of those dealers who bought those drugs was Frederick Brown, who was an informant for Scott.
Martinez testified that his number one rule as a middleman was to make sure his supplier and his buyer never knew who the other one was. If they did, he said, he would be cut out and lose his business.
To make sure that rule was followed, Martinez said, he would have Perralta pull inside his garage and remain with his car. Once he was inside, Martinez would notify his buyer to come in the front door. The two would do the deal, and then Martinez would take the money back to Perralta.
These mechanics are central to the government's contention that Brown and Perralta never met, and that when Brown testified at Perralta's trial that the two counted money together, he was lying at Scott's behest. Brown's on-the-stand identification of Perralta and testimony about him form the basis for the perjury and obstruction of justice charges against Scott.
Martinez testified that he also lied at Perralta's trial, when he said the two men met. "I was trying to do whatever Mr. Scott wanted me to say," he said, adding that he believed Scott could get him a lesser sentence from the life he possibly faced.
Both testified as part of the government's case. The case is expected to last the rest of this week.