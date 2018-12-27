Walter Reed, the disgraced north shore district attorney who was found guilty of corruption and fraud in 2016, is taking another shot at getting the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction.
Reed filed a petition this month for a rehearing before all the judges of the 5th Circuit, after a three-judge panel of that court last month unanimously upheld his conviction on 18 of 19 charges.
His son and co-defendant, Steven Reed, is also seeking a rehearing.
The three-judge panel rejected the defense's arguments that the case against Reed had hinged on what's prohibited by Louisiana campaign finance law.
The panel said that prosecutors pointed to that law only to prove honest-services wire fraud and related federal offenses and that the jury was simply asked to determine whether the Reeds committed wire fraud, not whether they broke state campaign finance law.
The three judges also disagreed with defense claims that Reed and his son should have been tried separately, and that the counts against Walter Reed dealing with money the government said he received improperly from a public hospital should have been severed from those dealing with his use of campaign funds because they involved distinct schemes.
Richard Simmons, Reed's attorney, said he is not optimistic that the full court will reach a different conclusion than the three-judge panel did.
But if any of the 5th Circuit judges should offer a dissenting opinion, that could be of help in efforts to get the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the matter, Simmons said, adding that some of the new appellate court appointees don't like federal overreach. That's a theme that Reed's attorney has sounded since before his client's trial, and he returned to that argument in his petition for a rehearing.
"The (three-judge) panel endorsed a major expansion of federal power into the state election process," the petition for a rehearing said. "If the panel's opinion remains unchanged, this court will have condoned a dangerous expansion of federal power contrary to controlling Supreme Court decision, creating an alarming departure from precedent that rewrites the mail and wire fraud statutes."
Simmons pointed to several statements made by U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon, who presided over Reed's trial, as helpful in appealing the conviction.
Simmons quoted Fallon's statement that a policy-based court, such as the 5th Circuit or the Supreme Court, would be better able to determine whether federal fraud statutes have a place in regulating campaign activity.
He also included another comment from the judge, who said an argument could be made that allowing federal prosecutors to pursue state officeholders on any campaign fund issue "will have a chilling effect on those who seek state elective office in the future."
Simmons said he expects an answer from the 5th Circuit on the rehearing request by late January or early February.
If Reed doesn't prevail there, the defense would have 90 days to file writs with the Supreme Court. A decision on whether the high court would take the case would probably not be made until the fall, Simmons said, and another year could elapse before oral arguments and a decision.
All of that raises a question about whether the 72-year-old Reed, who spent 30 years as the chief prosecutor in St. Tammany and Washington parishes, will finally go to jail in 2019, three years after his conviction.
When Fallon sentenced Reed to four years in prison — a sentence below what's recommended in federal court guidelines — he took the unusual step of allowing the defendant to remain free on bail until he exhausts his appeals.
The U.S. Attorney's Office would have to try to change that ruling and get Reed jailed sooner, Simmons said, something he does not anticipate.
"The longer the delays, the better off I am," Simmons said.