Tashonty Toney, a man accused of crashing into nine people during Mardi Gras, is close to a plea deal in the case, according to a report from WWL-TV.

Toney, 32, is accused of killing two bicycle riders and injuring seven more on Esplanade Avenue following a Carnival parade nearby. His blood-alcohol level was .14 when investigators drew his blood five hours after the crash.

+2 Man accused in fatal drunk-driving crash into bicyclists on Esplanade Avenue indicted on 16 counts An Orleans Parish grand jury on Wednesday handed up a slew of felony criminal charges against the man suspected of drunkenly plowing his car i…

His attorney, Ralph Whalen, indicated to the television station in court Wednesday that Toney is prepared to plea guilty to all charges, but Whalen and prosecutors disagree on the calculation of Toney's blood alcohol content at the time of the crash

Whalen told a judge that the number would have been at least .15, but prosecutors have said it would have been above .20, according to the report.

They will return to court on August 1 when they will review an expert's toxicology report. From there, they will try to finalize a plea agreement. If that doesn't happen, a trial is set for August 26.

+2 Driver in deadly New Orleans bike crash was nearly 3 times over legal alcohol limit, police say The man accused of barreling his car into a large group of cyclists on Esplanade Avenue earlier this month, killing two of them, may have been…

Read the full WWL-TV report here.