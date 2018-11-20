A Michigan man who had already been convicted of raping a series of young women and girls in Detroit received an additional 40-year sentence on Monday after pleading guilty to a cold-case rape in New Orleans that was solved with DNA evidence.

Dennis Whitsett, 43, received the sentence from Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich on counts of second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping after pleading guilty under an agreement last week.

He had faced life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping.

Investigators said that Whitsett forced a 21-year-old woman into a car near Carondelet Street and Jackson Avenue on April 29, 2006. He punched, choked and raped the woman in the back seat of the car. The driver has never been identified.

Although the New Orleans Police Department received a DNA “hit” on Whitsett in 2011, the case sat dormant until prosecutors obtained an indictment in December 2017.

Whitsett’s prosecution was part of a special, grant-funded project called the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative that began last year to review old rape cases.

In a statement in court on Monday, the victim spoke of the attack’s impact on her life.

"You took the beginning of my adulthood. ... You are a menace to society,” the 33-year-old woman said, according to prosecutors. “I hope you rot."

Although Whitsett was already serving a life sentence in Michigan for his convictions there, he could have received parole.

Whitsett will serve his sentences in Louisiana and Michigan at the same time. He received credit for time served since his October 2011 conviction in Michigan.

“No one should have to endure the horrifying violation suffered by this young woman,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement. “Thanks to our persistence and continuing efforts to solve decades-old cases through DNA evidence, this defendant will be in no position to harm anyone again."

Assistant District Attorneys Mary Glass and Arthur Mitchell IV prosecuted the case. Whitsett was represented by Zachary Orjuela of the Orleans Public Defenders.

