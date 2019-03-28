The slaying of the New Orleans rapper Young Greatness, who seemed poised to break out on the national scene before he was shot dead in a restaurant parking lot in October, was an armed robbery gone wrong, authorities said Thursday.

A special Orleans Parish grand jury the day before handed up an indictment against a man previously booked as an accessory and two teens in the killing of the rapper, who was born Theodore Jones.

Donald Reaux, 38, is charged by the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office along with Donnie Maxwell, 18, and a juvenile with second-degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to armed robbery, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Maxwell was booked into the Orleans Justice Center on Thursday after his arrest in Algiers, court records show. Reaux was arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish. Police said the juvenile was in custody on unrelated charges.

The indictment is the culmination of a months-long New Orleans Police Department investigation, which involved the release of surveillance images and several calls to the public for help.

Detectives said Jones was shot about 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2018 in the parking lot of the Waffle House restaurant in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Jones was in town for a funeral, according to his mother. She also said that Jones was talking to his manager over the phone when the shooting started.

It’s not clear whether investigators believe Reaux, Maxwell and Wix knew who they were robbing.

However, police have previously said that surveillance camera footage clearly established that Reaux was at the scene of the crime and interacted with at least one other suspect on the scene. Police said Jones’ attackers took his car after the shooting but ditched it within hours.

Jones hailed from the St. Bernard housing development and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School before moving to Houston after Hurricane Katrina.

His songs often revolved around money, drugs and his quest to make it big. His breakout single was the 2015 hit "Moolah" on the Atlanta label Quality Control, where rapped about being “on the block where the shots go ‘bang!’” and “young boys with lawyers.”

The song has racked up more than 31 million views on YouTube.

Staff writer John Simerman contributed to this report.