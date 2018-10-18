In the days before he killed his longtime romantic partner in their Bourbon Street home last year, Luis Conde said he was depressed and out of sorts. But afterward, Conde claimed he could remember nothing of the morning that left jewelry store manager Cleveland "Cleve" Guillot Jr., 61, stabbed to death in their kitchen.
Police collected evidence for different theories: that Conde, 42, was angry about a plan to cut him out of Guillot’s will, or that the older man had discovered infidelity on Conde’s part.
Ultimately, neither account was tested in court. Conde averted a trial by pleading guilty last week to manslaughter and obstruction of justice. On Thursday, he received a 40-year sentence in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court under a deal worked out with prosecutors.
Through his defense attorney, Stephen Hebert, Conde declined to make a statement in court. However, newly released police reports and a forensic examination by a psychiatrist traced his life in the years and days leading up to the killing.
The youngest of 10 siblings, Conde moved to the U.S. from Colombia to study English at Tulane University in 2002. He never finished his education there, but he found jobs as a gardener and in housekeeping in the French Quarter.
In 2008, he and Guillot met through mutual friends. The relationship that ensued led to Conde finding a job at a jewelry store until it closed down months before the April 4, 2017, killing.
The loss of that job seemed to take a toll on Conde, friends said. But several told police they had never seen signs of violence between the pair, who seemed to have a loving relationship.
There were, however, indications that Conde was suffering from serious mental health problems, according to several observers.
Conde, Guillot and a mutual friend had lunch at Muriel’s the day before the killing. The friend told police that Conde said “something was wrong, that he didn’t feel like himself, and he needed help.” Although doctors would find no serious physical health problems, Conde reported that he “thought he was dying.”
That same day, Guillot took Conde to a physician for treatment. The doctor later told police that Conde was anxious and pacing, unlike his usual talkative self.
When she looked into Conde’s eyes, the doctor said, she saw something that made her uncomfortable: “They looked dark.”
The doctor gave Conde a prescription for Xanax, a drug used to treat anxiety and panic. However, the Mayo Clinic says that in rare cases it can also cause out-of-control actions, including violent ones.
Something else apparently was happening in the days leading up to the killing. Guillot’s attorney told police that Guillot had called him two days before the killing to make some changes to his will.
A police report does not indicate what changes Guillot hoped to make. The attorney also said he had no indication that Conde knew of the pending changes.
That same attorney and mutual acquaintance received a call just before 9 a.m. April 4.
“He’s dead. I killed him,” Conde said. “Cleve is dead.”
Police arrived at the pair’s residence in the 800 block of Bourbon Street to find Conde barricaded inside. When they ultimately forced their way in, Conde had blood on his body.
Guillot’s body was discovered near a kitchen island with 61 stab wounds to his chest. Police said they found a knife sharpener hidden in a wooden box in the closet and a bloody knife in a toilet. Police believed Conde had tried to hide or dispose of the weapons, which apparently led to the obstruction of justice count.
Conde was in a catatonic state, according to a report authored by Dr. Sarah DeLand, a forensic psychiatrist hired by the defense.
He went in and out of treatment at University Medical Center in the days that followed. He was so unresponsive that doctors had to feed him through a tube.
DeLand said in September that she believed Conde remains in the throes of a “major depressive disorder.” She said he would be unable to assist his defense attorney — an important element of determining mental competency for trial — because of his amnesia about the killing.
Another, independent forensic doctor cast doubt on whether the amnesia was genuine, however.
Judge Paul Bonin ultimately ruled that Conde could stand trial.
“There exists no physiological or neurological cause, such as a brain injury, for his amnesia,” Bonin said.
Prosecutors had ample evidence to claim that the amnesia was feigned, Bonin said. He noted that in addition to a theory that Guillot was planning to cut Conde out of his will, one friend interviewed by police claimed that Conde had been unfaithful.
DeLand cast doubt on the infidelity story, suggesting that the woman who spoke to police had only heard about it secondhand.
In his interview with her, Conde also denied either that he knew about changes to the will or that the pair was splitting up.
The judge concluded that under the law, it did not matter “whether his amnesia is real or feigned because I am only concerned with whether his amnesia prevents his assisting his counsel.”
Conde's mental stability improved markedly over the past year, Bonin said.
Bonin’s Sept. 21 ruling that Conde was competent to stand trial paved the way for his guilty plea last week.
Before the judge delivered the sentence, he heard victim-impact testimony from a friend and a cousin of Guillot, both of whom expressed sadness at his death.
Loved ones said Guillot, a manager for years at the jeweler Coleman E. Adler and Sons, was devoted to his father and mother, who died in 2011 and 2016, respectively.
His first cousin, Sandra Caperino, said Guillot was a reserved man who would nevertheless “do anything for you if he could.” They called each other often.
“I do miss these calls just to say, 'How are you doing?' I am so sorry that all of this happened, but I am glad that his parents were not here to see any of it,” she said.
Guillot’s friend, Martin Koenig, expressed bitterness in an email read by Assistant District Attorney Inga Petrovich, who prosecuted the case with Mike Trummel.
“My sense of humanity has been shaken to the core,” Koenig said. “Just a few months prior to this heinous act, I sat at the same dinner table with evil, the defendant in this case. I will always wonder if I missed a sign of what was to come.”