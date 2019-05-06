A veteran prosecutor in Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office was reprimanded Monday over a courtroom dust-up he had in August with defense attorney and political consultant Ike Spears.

The state Supreme Court publicly chided Assistant District Attorney Iain Dover for "an inappropriate verbal exchange with opposing counsel" in court.

There were no more details in the public order, but a source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed that it involved a testy blow-up between Dover and Spears in the courtroom of Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman.

The two attorneys were arguing over whether Pittman should increase the bail for a defendant in a domestic violence case, according to a transcript. Spears claimed the accuser had previously been convicted of filing a false police report against his client, but Dover said Spears had no proof of that.

"Excuse me, sir. You're a liar," Dover told Spears.

"I will punch the (expletive) out of you if you call me a liar again," Spears replied.

Dover responded by calling Spears a liar again.

Spears raised a fist to Dover, who raised his arm up "in a blocking motion."

When Pittman tried to stop the fight, Spears told her he was going to be the bigger man than Dover — but also offered to settle the exchange "outside the courtroom."

"Perhaps, you shouldn't, Mr. Spears," Pittman said. The judge then ordered the two men into her chambers. They both apologized on the record after meeting with her.

"Your Honor, let me first apologize to the court for losing my temper with Mr. Dover, threatening to kick his butt after using profanity in the courtroom. It won't happen again," Spears said.

"I'll make the same apology, Judge," Dover said.

The reprimand issued Monday came months after that exchange, and it's not clear how the state Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates attorney misconduct claims, became aware of it.

Dover consented to the reprimand, which meant the disciplinary office never filed formal charges against him in front of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board.

In addition to his work as a criminal defense lawyer, Spears is a longtime political operative allied with U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond.

Although the Supreme Court was silent on Spears, he could also face reprimand or discipline if any of a dozen-plus observers in the courtroom at the time filed a complaint against him over the exchange.

Spears did not respond to a message seeking comment on whether he is facing a complaint.

A spokesman for the District Attorney's Office said he could not comment.

“Office of Disciplinary Counsel matters are strictly confidential until the Louisiana Supreme Court makes a statement,” Ken Daley said. “So I have no way of knowing whether any other attorney has had a complaint lodged in this matter.”

Daley also declined to comment on the reprimand of Dover, saying that it spoke for itself.