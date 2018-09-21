A New Orleans man received a 10-year sentence on Friday in connection with an incident where he fired a gun during a parade in the Central Business District on Fat Tuesday of this year, wounding two teens.
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich imposed the sentence on Christopher Bordere Jr., 21, who pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of a weapon during a violent crime as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Officials said that Bordere fired a gun behind him as he and two other people ran from pursuers in the midst of festivities near the corner of Union and Carondelet streets.
A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were struck by the gunfire, with both surviving.
Bordere and his brother Jerold, 19, faced attempted first-degree murder charges. As part of the plea agreement, Jerold received a two-year sentence for an earlier, unrelated incident in which he shot at someone outside a residence in May 2017.
Assistant District Attorney Nick Bergeron prosecuted the cases.