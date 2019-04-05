New Orleans rapper Widner “Flow” Degruy once rapped about guns and bloodshed as he shared stages with his mentor Lil Wayne.
But on Friday, he wore a fashionable sweater and spoke in a soft voice as he tried to convince an audience of 12 that he’s no killer.
He said he never plotted to shoot brothers Kendrick and Kendred Bishop on a New Orleans East street on Memorial Day 2015.
“I would never murder. There wouldn't be no plan to murder anyone,” Degruy said.
Degruy’s testimony came on the fourth day of his trial in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. He faces life imprisonment if convicted of killing the Bishop brothers.
Prosecutors allege that Degruy committed the killing with a friend named Jonathan “Lil’ Joe” Evans because he believed the Bishop brothers had stolen $8,000 and a gun from him.
Evans pleaded guilty to manslaughter counts in 2015 and agreed to testify against his former friend Degruy in exchange for a 20-year sentence.
Throughout the trial, Degruy and defense lawyer Gary Wainwright have built the case that Evans was the real mastermind behind the attack, and that the second shooter was Evans’ cousin Damian “Lil’ D” Crockem, who was killed in 2017.
In doing so, they must convince the jury that the fact that Degruy and Evans were caught on videotape surveillance at a convenience store talking to each other just before the shooting did not mean they committed it together.
They must also persuade jurors that a series of lies Degruy told cops about that morning did not mean he was covering up his own involvement in the slaying.
Degruy claimed that although he was with Evans just before the shooting, he had left to try to buy Xanax pills from a friend’s mother when he heard gunshots.
Degruy said he started running toward his mother’s house nearby, then saw Evans coming behind him. “I asked him, 'What the hell just happened?' He said, ‘Me and Lil’ D just killed them,” Degruy said.
But afterward, in a more than six-hour interrogation with New Orleans Police Department detectives, Degruy said he had no idea who killed the Bishop brothers.
Degruy said Friday that was a lie. He pleaded guilty in February to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice in recognition of that fact.
“I was pretty close to Buddy, so that like, you know, hurted me for real,” he said, referring to Kendrick Bishop’s nickname. “I wasn't expecting nothing like that to happen.”
But as Wainwright asked Degruy if there was anything he would like to say to the Bishops’ family, relatives began filing out of the courtroom in disgust.
Late Friday night, Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda began cross-examining Degruy.