A Jefferson Parish jury found Darren Lloyd, 21, not guilty of second-degree murder Thursday night, taking four hours to reject the state's case that he killed a French Quarter restaurant worker found shot to death in Metairie in January 2016.

Ryan Saffrhan was found was slumped over a seat in a 2001 Nissan Xterra in the 500 block of North Elm Street on Jan. 16, 2016, and police said he was shot after being robbed while selling marijuana.

Lloyd was charged with the crime five months later, along with Christon Tumblin and Ira Brown, who have yet to be tried.

Jurors acquitted Lloyd of the murder charge but found him guilty of illegally possessing a weapon. During closing arguments Thursday afternoon, defense attorney Lena Hinton highlighted conflicting statements from witnesses called by the prosecution and said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office tried to pin the crime on the wrong man.

Hinton, who with attorney Jerome Matthews represented Lloyd, said JPSO wrongly turned its attention from the man deputies should have focused on, taking that man at his word that Lloyd had pulled the trigger.

Assistant District Attorney Seth Shute said there were other factors linking Lloyd to the killing, and said investigators were simply following the evidence where it led them. He told jurors during closing arguments that they had to make their own decision about the testimony of witnesses, many of whom were compelled to testify by authorities.

They did, acquitting Lloyd shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday before Judge Lee Faulkner in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.