Finding that former Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Yolanda King lied about living in New Orleans on election paperwork, the Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday formally suspended her from the practice of law.

But the high court also backdated its one-year suspension to March 2016. Combined with a plea deal she quietly reached with state Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, that could set the stage for King to rejoin the profession as soon as she pays the costs of the legal discipline process.

If she does, it would represent a return to grace of sorts.

King won an upset victory for a Juvenile Court judgeship on her fifth race for the bench in May 2013. But less than a year later, she was indicted on charges that she lied about living in New Orleans when she actually had a home in Slidell.

The state Supreme Court suspended King from presiding over cases. In November 2015, a jury convicted her on felony counts of filing false public records and violating the state election code.

An ad hoc judge spared her jail time, and King appealed her conviction. Faced with that legal challenge, in December 2017 Landry’s office agreed to let King instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

The plea deal came without fanfare and without public notice. Records of the case have since vanished from the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court’s online case search, which could mean that King had her conviction expunged, or wiped from the public record.

A Landry spokesman refused to answer questions about the plea agreement. King could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

At her 2015 trial, King said she was a legitimate New Orleans resident and the victim of political payback for daring to run against a candidate favored by District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro. But New Orleans prosecutors said they had recused themselves and handed the case off to the attorney general ahead of her indictment.

In March 2016, the state Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed formal charges of attorney misconduct against King through the state legal discipline process, which is separate from the criminal legal system. The Supreme Court said that after the plea agreement in state court, King admitted committing a criminal act and lying.

King said in legal filings that her actions should be balanced against the fact that she was the sole caretaker for her mother and brother, and that she had been unemployed since December 2015.

The Louisiana Attorney Discipline Board said her “issues with her personal family life had no bearing on her choice to falsify documents,” and recommended her suspension for a year plus the requirement that she pay the costs of the disciplinary process.

The Supreme Court, which rules on attorney discipline recommendations, gave King a one-year suspension backdated to March 14, 2016, the date she was placed on interim suspension. The retroactive suspension means that King is now free to apply to practice law again.