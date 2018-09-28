Three former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office employees who sued Randy Smith after he fired them have dismissed their claims against him, according to a federal court filing.
David Hanson Sr., Tammany Hanson and David Hanson Jr. — who recently lost a bid to have their civil suit placed on hold while a parallel criminal probe plays out — decided instead to drop their lawsuit altogether. Seven plaintiffs remain in the suit.
The three are closely related to one of the operators of an inmate work-release program near Slidell that is part of a federal investigation into long-time Sheriff Jack Strain, whom Smith defeated in a 2015 election.
Strain privatized the work-release program, which had been run in-house, after spending nearly $500,000 renovating the building that housed inmates in the program. He awarded a no-bid contract to a team that included Brandy Hanson and Jarret Cole Keen, relatives of people in his inner circle.
Brandy Hanson is related to the three Hansons who are dropping their claims. Jarret Cole Keen is the son of Skip Keen, who is also a plaintiff in the suit.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier had recently rejected a request by the Hansons — filed under seal — asking for a stay of their lawsuit against Smith.
Though the motion remains under seal, Barbier's ruling made clear that the trio was seeking the stay because of fear that one or more of them will be indicted in connection with the probe.
Details about the inmate work program were among items sought in a subpoena served on the Sheriff's Office in March.
In his denial, Barbier noted that the plaintiffs seeking the delay have other remedies, including dropping their claim.
The lawsuit against Smith was brought by 10 former deputies who said Smith fired them shortly after he was elected because of their loyalty to Strain.
The Advocate and WWL-TV moved to intervene in the lawsuit in hopes of revealing parts of the lawsuit that plaintiffs want to keep secret, arguing that there's a strong public interest in understanding the case partly because the plaintiffs have made “serious allegations” against Smith.
"The fact that these claims are no longer pending does not affect our desire to inform the public what these former plaintiffs wanted to tell the court under seal,'' Scott Sternberg, attorney for The Advocate, said.
"Our motion to vacate the order sealing the Hansons' motions to stay is currently pending, and we look forward to hearing what the judge has to say on this issue of great interest to the citizens of St. Tammany Parish and the entire community," Sternberg said.