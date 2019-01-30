Two former high-ranking St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies charged in a corruption scheme that allegedly involved their old boss are set to plead guilty in late February, federal court records show.

David Hanson Sr., who headed the Sheriff's Office's K-9 division under Strain, and Clifford "Skip" Keen, who was the head of maintenance, are due in court Feb. 27 for what is known as a “change of plea” hearing. The men pleaded not guilty in December to a charge of conspiring to solicit a bribe and to commit wire fraud.

Hanson and Keen were top aides to former Sheriff Jack Strain, and federal prosecutors appear poised to charge Strain in the same corruption scheme once the two men enter their guilty pleas.

The documents charging Hanson and Keen allege that they joined with Strain in a kickback scheme. The bill of information says that Strain gave a no-bid contract to run a work-release program for prisoners to a private company that was largely owned by adult children of Hanson and Keen. The children shared the profits with their parents, who in turn made regular cash payments to Strain, the bill of information alleges.

The scheme generated about $1.2 million over three years, the document says. It does not specify how much of that money Strain is alleged to have received.

The document did not use Strain’s name, referring to him instead as Public Official A, in keeping with Justice Department rules that frown on accusing named people of crimes when they haven’t been charged yet.

State Police complete probe of sex abuse allegations against ex-Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain The Louisiana State Police have completed an investigation into allegations that former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain sexually abused…

Under Strain, the Sheriff’s Office oversaw two work-release programs, which allow inmates nearing the end of their sentences an opportunity to work off-site for a private company while living in a secure dorm-like facility.

The Slidell program had been run by the Sheriff’s Office in-house, but Strain opted to privatize it in 2013. The second program, in Covington, was begun in 2008; it was always under private management. That program was closed in 2014 after a steady drumbeat about problems there, including a rash of escapes. Strain was voted out of office the next year.