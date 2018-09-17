Three New Orleans-area United States Postal Service workers were indicted separately Friday for cases involving alleged misappropriation of funds and stolen mail, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans said.
Jacqueline M. Batiste, also known as Jacqueline Batiste Francois, 47, of Harvey, was indicted for misappropriation of postal funds, while Bria Davis, 25, of New Orleans and Courtney C. Duplessis, 30, of New Orleans were both indicted for theft of mail and delay or destruction of mail.
If convicted, Batiste faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, with up to three years of probation and a $250,000 fine, while Davis and Duplessis face a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment for each count, with up to three years of probation and a $250,000 fine.
Prosecution of all three cases is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. Klebba.
Batiste, a city letter carrier/supervisor at the New Orleans Bywater Station Post Office, is accused of stealing approximately $1,214 from the post office after an investigation by the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Postal Service. One of Batiste's responsibilities at the post office was to prepare and send the post office's deposit with the New Orleans Process and Delivery Center Registry Section.
Davis, a USPS support employee/sales distribution clerk at the Slidell Post Office, is accused of stealing about several pieces of mail containing checkbooks, gift cards, cash and checks from September 2016 to January 2017. Postal agents found approximately 10 additional stolen mail items in her car during an investigation.
Duplessis, a letter carrier who worked at the Carrollton Station Post Office and the Elmwood Station Post Office, is accused of stealing several pieces of mail containing gift cards and cash from October 2017 to June 2018. Postal agents found approximately 54 stolen mail items in her car during an investigation.