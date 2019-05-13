The young man who killed a Subway restaurant owner during a botched armed robbery pleaded guilty and received a 60-year sentence under an agreement with New Orleans prosecutors on Monday.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said that Lavar Butler, 22, avoided a murder trial set for Monday by accepting an amended charge of manslaughter, after rejecting a plea deal offer last week.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Paul Bonin sentenced Butler to 60 years in prison after prosecutors invoked his status as a habitual offender to raise the possible sentence.

Butler shot to death 51-year-old Adnan Alasar while trying to rob the restaurant in the 2100 block of Caton Street on the night of Dec. 6, 2017.

A witness described a horrific scene as Butler barged into the restaurant and began shouting for money. Prosecutors said surveillance footage captured what happened next, as Alasar began struggling with the Butler for a gun. The fight spilled outside of the store, where Alasar collapsed with a gunshot wound to his chest.

In addition to the video, prosecutors said that DNA from a Crocs shoe left on the scene was a match for Butler’s.

Alasar was the father of three young children who had emigrated to the United States from Syria. He owned two other Subway franchises.

Cannizzaro said the plea agreement was approved by Alasar’s family and described the killing as a tragedy.

“(I)t is absolutely tragic that his dream for success would end in such a nightmarish fashion. We extend our deepest condolences to his family,” Cannizzaro said in a statement.

Butler was convicted four years ago of robbing a Texas McDonald’s at gunpoint. He billed himself as an independent rapper on social media.

Cannizzaro said Butler “deserves every day of the six-decade sentence the judge imposed today to consider whether his own life was worth throwing away over a few dollars he chose not to work and earn."

Butler has been in custody since his arrest last June in Los Angeles.

Assistant District Attorneys Michael Trummel and John Nickel prosecuted the case. Butler was represented by staff attorney Juan Fiol of the Orleans Public Defenders.