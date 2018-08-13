A murder suspect whose premature release from jail sparked a blame game between Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro and a court official has surrendered himself.

Donnell Brown III, 21, turned himself into the jail with his attorney Ike Spears at his side on an outstanding murder warrant on Monday. Brown is accused of killing a man and wounding a teenage girl in a shooting after a second-line on Mother's Day.

Police first arrested Brown on June 1. Prosecutors had until Sept. 29 to indict or release him under state law. But on Aug. 2, Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman ordered Brown's release from jail.

A court official later said that Friedman only ordered Brown's release because a prosecutor made an error in calculating Brown's release date. Meanwhile, Cannizzaro said the blame was "solely" Friedman's.

Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell issued a warrant for Brown's arrest on Wednesday. He had been at large until he turned himself in on Monday. Brown will remain in custody on counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder unless he can make $750,000 bail.

