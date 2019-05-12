Attorneys for Irvin Mayfield and Ronald Markham have asked a federal judge to toss out statements that Markham made to a state auditor during an investigation of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

The auditor coordinated with federal authorities when he secretly recorded Markham talking about the orchestra's finances, the defense lawyers told U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey at a hearing Thursday.

Zainey deferred ruling on the defense's motion to block Markham’s statements from being used at a trial. But the dispute has provided a window into the tactics investigators used during their lengthy inquiry into financial dealings by Mayfield, a trumpeter who founded and for years led the orchestra, and Markham, his business partner.

Prosecutors allege the pair raided $1.4 million from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation, where they were board members and for several years chaired the organization, and spent much of it on the orchestra or themselves.

The hearing was also a reminder that the wheels of justice are turning — slowly — toward a trial. Mayfield and Markham, who were first charged 17 months ago, are currently set to face a jury on Sept. 30.

The original 19-count indictment against Mayfield and Markham included allegations of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors have since added additional counts.

A trial date has been repeatedly delayed as defense attorneys sift through thousands of documents turned over by the government. Zainey could decide to push the date back yet again.

The hearing last week centered on statements that Markham gave to an agent for the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office in September 2016 and October 2017.

In the second interview, weeks before his indictment, Markham spoke at length about the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s sometimes shoddy record-keeping and the funds it received from the private library foundation — the cash transfers that became the basis of government claims that the musicians pilfered money from the foundation.

The agent, Brent McDougall, never disclosed that he was working closely with the FBI and thus violated Markham’s rights to privacy and against self-incrimination, Markham’s lawyer says.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Theodore Carter III dismissed Markham’s “crocodile tears.” He said Mayfield and Markham were well aware that the feds had been circling them since 2013.

McDougall was also “totally within his rights” to ask Markham questions about private funds the orchestra took from the library foundation, since it was also receiving money from the state, Carter said.

“He was required to look at that. ... We have private funds and public funds flowing through NOJO,” Carter said. “He never once acted outside the scope of his legislative authority.”

But Sara Johnson, a lawyer for Markham, said it appeared that McDougall was acting in the place of the feds during the interview. She pointed to a series of meetings and emails he exchanged with an FBI agent.

In one email, the federal agent praised her state counterpart's good work.

“If he’s just conducting his own audit, he doesn’t need to be doing any of that,” Johnson said.

Johnson asked the judge to allow her to put McDougall on the stand to quiz him about his contacts with the feds, and to prevent the earlier interviews from being used at a trial. Mayfield’s attorney has joined in the motion.

Zainey said he would issue a ruling on whether McDougall will be brought into court after further briefing.